Dozens of law enforcement agencies, auto repair shops part of state program targeting catalytic converter thefts
MINNEAPOLIS – More than 100 local police departments and auto repair shops in the Twin Cities and beyond are a part of a state pilot program designed to deter thefts of cars' catalytic converters, which have increased in the last few years.The initiative, run by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free labels with serial numbers to Minnesotans who drive one of the 15 most targeted cars. Mechanics etch the unique marking, which has a number and a QR code, onto a catalytic converter with acid paint. It can then be registered and traced by law enforcement. Golden Valley Tire and...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be one of multiple law enforcement agencies to be featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live." The announcement was made on Thursday night's "Live on Patrol" livestream, which has become a popular regular YouTube and social media feature from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
North Memorial Health responds to claims of discrimination and harassment during nurses union meeting
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — As 15,000 registered nurses across Minnesota prepare for a possible strike, some say they're witnessing discrimination and harassment. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) points to an alleged incident at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. The nurses union claims that on August 12, a group was meeting...
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
Minnesota brewery moves up closing time due to rising crime, robbed twice by same suspect
A St. Paul, Minnesota brewery owner said Monday he was forced to close his brewery at 9 p.m. each night, four hours early, due to repeated robberies. Brian Ingram told "Fox & Friends" the increase in crime over the past year and a half in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, coupled with liberal policies, drove his decision.
Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
fox9.com
Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into...
Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment. Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels. According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
bulletin-news.com
Mounds View man charged after his son reports dad was beating mom avoids jail time
In both one instance and another where he confessed to drawing a pistol on a guy in St. Paul, a 28-year-old Mounds View man who was prosecuted after his 10-year-old son contacted police to report that his father was “beating up” his mom escaped jail time. On three...
Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus. According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be...
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
WEAU-TV 13
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning. Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
fox9.com
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns
After string of violent incidents, Children's Minnesota employee voices safety concerns. An employee robbed and held at gunpoint on Tuesday evening. Stray bullets hitting hospital windows in July. These are some of the scary and violent crimes staff at Children's Minnesota have had to deal with over the last two months at their Minneapolis campus.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
