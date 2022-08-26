ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

CBS Minnesota

Dozens of law enforcement agencies, auto repair shops part of state program targeting catalytic converter thefts

MINNEAPOLIS – More than 100 local police departments and auto repair shops in the Twin Cities and beyond are a part of a state pilot program designed to deter thefts of cars' catalytic converters, which have increased in the last few years.The initiative, run by the Minnesota Department of Commerce, offers free labels with serial numbers to Minnesotans who drive one of the 15 most targeted cars.  Mechanics etch the unique marking, which has a number and a QR code, onto a catalytic converter with acid paint. It can then be registered and traced by law enforcement. Golden Valley Tire and...
CHASKA, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment.  Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels.  According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
KFIL Radio

Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man convicted in hit-and-run death of Mary Preciado, killed while working in her Mounds View yard

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Coon Rapids man was found guilty of murder in connection to the 2021 hit-and-run death of an 82-year-old woman, who was struck while working in her Mounds View yard.Donald Harris, 63, was convicted Friday of third-degree murder, two counts of criminal vehicular homicide and a fifth-degree drug charge.Mary Preciado was killed while doing yard work on May 25, 2021. A witness said she saw Harris's speeding SUV hit Preciado, and he didn't slow down after the impact. Other witnesses then saw his damaged SUV swerve and drive against traffic before he struck a street sign and landed in a ditchHarris's sentencing date has yet to be set.
MOUNDS VIEW, MN
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN

