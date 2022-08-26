ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Newport News PD says fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage

By Kelsey Jones, Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vYFY_0hWkjV7Q00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police say a deadly shooting along Oyster Point Road, Friday afternoon, began with as a case of road rage.

"I heard a noise, pow," said a concerned resident.

On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim is 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter.

"There may have been some interaction on the road before they ended up here, there may have been some back and forth so that's what we're trying to piece together," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Our News 3 reporter spoke with the owner of Discount Cleaners who tells her she heard the back and forth outside her store.

"One guy was yelling real loud and he says somebody call 911," the owner said.

Clifton Bailey says he was shopping at Food Lion before the bullets flew

"It's heartbreaking to see someone laying down right there in front of me just dead, and no movement," said Bailey.

Upon further investigation, police determined the incident is a result of road rage that started with the occupants of two vehicles driving on the roadway.

After reviewing evidence, speaking with witnesses, and consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney, Newport News Police obtained warrants charging 22-year-old As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, of Norfolk in connection to the incident.

Abdul-Aziz is charged with one count each second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities say he was arrested late Friday night and is in custody of Newport News Jail.

This is still an active investigation, and one of the elements includes going around to the businesses in Oyster Point Plaza to check surveillance footage to learn what led up to this deadly confrontation.

"All my life I've lived in Newport News, but right now crime rate is going up," said a concerned resident.

News 3 is working to gather more details of what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Newport News, VA
Newport News, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Hampton man hospitalized after overnight shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — A man is hurt after an overnight shooting in Hampton. According to the Hampton Police Division, it happened in the first block of West County Street just after 1:30 a.m. That's the Phoebus area. At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old man with a gunshot wound....
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Victim walks into hospital after overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police said one victim walked into a local hospital Friday morning after being shot. Dispatchers said around 1:14 a.m. this morning, they were notified of a male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound. According to police, The gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Newport News Pd#Newport News Police#Food Lion#Commonwealth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

Man shot in shoulder expected to be OK, James City County police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A 44-year-old man shot in the shoulder near Williamsburg on Tuesday night is expected to recover, the James City County Police Department said. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police officers responded around 8 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported gunshots in the area. The police department didn't say what led to the shooting.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

3 arrested after woman robbed on Holland Road in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been arrested after police say a woman was robbed while putting groceries in her vehicle Saturday on Holland Road in Virginia Beach. Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of Holland Road....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy