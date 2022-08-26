Newport News PD says fatal shooting on Oyster Point Road a result of road rage

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police say a deadly shooting along Oyster Point Road, Friday afternoon, began with as a case of road rage.

"I heard a noise, pow," said a concerned resident.

On Friday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Oyster Point Road for a shooting. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person shot in the parking lot.

Police say the victim is 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter.

"There may have been some interaction on the road before they ended up here, there may have been some back and forth so that's what we're trying to piece together," said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Our News 3 reporter spoke with the owner of Discount Cleaners who tells her she heard the back and forth outside her store.

"One guy was yelling real loud and he says somebody call 911," the owner said.

Clifton Bailey says he was shopping at Food Lion before the bullets flew

"It's heartbreaking to see someone laying down right there in front of me just dead, and no movement," said Bailey.

Upon further investigation, police determined the incident is a result of road rage that started with the occupants of two vehicles driving on the roadway.

After reviewing evidence, speaking with witnesses, and consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney, Newport News Police obtained warrants charging 22-year-old As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz, of Norfolk in connection to the incident.

Abdul-Aziz is charged with one count each second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Authorities say he was arrested late Friday night and is in custody of Newport News Jail.

This is still an active investigation, and one of the elements includes going around to the businesses in Oyster Point Plaza to check surveillance footage to learn what led up to this deadly confrontation.

"All my life I've lived in Newport News, but right now crime rate is going up," said a concerned resident.

News 3 is working to gather more details of what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.