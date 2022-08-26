Read full article on original website
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Lions shockingly cut former 1st-round pick
With roster cuts coming around the league, notable players are being released from every team. The Detroit Lions are no different. In an effort to get their roster to 53 players before the start of the season, the Lions released a former-first-round pick in linebacker Jarrad Davis. The Lions added...
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
3 surprise roster cuts Broncos could make before Week 1
The Denver Broncos preseason slate has come to an end following a victory against the Minnesota Vikings. They end their preseason with a 2-1 record. While this means we are that much closer to regular season football, it also means there are some tough decisions that will need to be made by the Broncos coaches and staff regarding who will make the final 53-man roster. There are definitely some locks to make the Broncos roster, but are there some chances at some surprise cuts?
Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay
Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position […] The post Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ mascot carted off field with serious injury after brutal tackle
Last season, the Baltimore Ravens were the unanimous winners of the Injury Bowl. It felt like every single week, a player went down with a severe injury. Their defense was decimated to shreds, as most of their key playmakers were taken out. Even Lamar Jackson couldn’t escape the injury bug, as he missed a good chunk of the season.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick drops truth bomb on retirement plans
As New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick enters his age-70 season in the NFL, the common question around the league is until when he wants to keep going. After all, he is already one of the most successful football coaches in history and basically has nothing left to prove.
Dolphins add 2x Super Bowl champ in move to buff up defense
Roster cuts are right around the corner for all 32 teams in the NFL. But for the Miami Dolphins, this fine Sunday in August appears to be the perfect time not to cut anyone, but to make some additions to their roster. The Dolphins opted to shore up their defense...
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel draws bold comparison to a former Heisman Trophy winner
The Oklahoma Sooners have been quite fortunate to roll out some of the more potent quarterbacks in college football in this century. From Jason White to even as recently as last season with the dual-threat Caleb Williams, the Sooners continue to be a quarterback factory in the Big 12. Now, Dillon Gabriel sure will look […] The post Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel draws bold comparison to a former Heisman Trophy winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs
Last month, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about the reported ‘streetball’ criticism from an anonymous defensive coordinator. Mahomes would not go far enough to say that it’s inherent racism, but did point to how challenging it has been for black players to play quarterback in the NFL. On Sunday, Chicago Bears quarterback […] The post Justin Fields reacts to Patrick Mahomes’ claims of double standard against Black QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky
The starting quarterback job over the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers is very much in the bag of team newcomer Mitchell Trubisky. That being said, that doesn’t mean he’s got a solid grip on that role, as he will have to constantly worry about playing up to snuff, especially with a hotshot rookie in Kenny […] The post Mike Tomlin’s honest thoughts on Kenny Pickett amid losing battle vs. Mitch Trubisky appeared first on ClutchPoints.
True reason a Jimmy Garoppolo trade never materialized for 49ers
For much of the offseason the general belief was that Jimmy Garoppolo’s days with the San Francisco 49ers were numbered. The team has committed to Trey Lance as their QB1, so there’s simply no room for another starter-quality quarterback on the roster. With that said, it goes without saying that the whole NFL was shocked after Garoppolo and the Niners agreed on a restructured one-year deal.
Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith
The not-so-sexy Seattle Seahawks quarterback battle has finally been won by Geno Smith, who narrowly edged out team newcomer Drew Lock for the QB1 gig. Lock recently spoke to the media and offered his thoughts about losing the opportunity to be the Seahawks’ starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, via The […] The post Drew Lock’s brutally honest reaction to losing Seahawks QB1 job to Geno Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season
The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […] The post Vikings lose Kirk Cousins weapon for second straight season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a major injury scare to deal with during their preseason finale against the Detroit Lions Sunday when star linebacker TJ Watt left the game prematurely with a knee injury. Watt suffered the injury after taking a low block from Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, which reminded those who were watching the […] The post Cam Heyward makes demand to NFL after TJ Watt injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates
The Pittsburgh Steelers got a double whammy on Sunday afternoon after TJ Watt and Diontae Johnson suffered various injuries. However, head coach Mike Tomlin wanted everyone to know that there is no reason to worry over the health issues. Johnson was ruled out first in the contest against the Detroit Lions following a shoulder injury. […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin provides crucial TJ Watt, Diontae Johnson injury updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers’ trade stance on Mason Rudolph, revealed
Mason Rudolph faces an uncertain future with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Based on preseason performances, it’s expected that Rudolph will enter the year as the Steelers’ third-string quarterback, behind the likes of Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Rudolph has also been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason. With the Steelers not having a need […] The post Steelers’ trade stance on Mason Rudolph, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills interest in a Zack Moss trade, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have a surplus of running backs on the squad ahead of 53-man roster cuts, prompting teams to check in on the availability of Zack Moss. With James Cook and Devin Singletary expected to eat the bulk of the carries for the Bills, Moss was a player who could reasonably have been made available for trade. That’s not how the Bills see it, as it turns out. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bills have “zero” interest in trading Moss ahead of the 2022 NFL season.
Steelers land TJ Watt backup Malik Reed in trade with Broncos
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a big trade ahead of final 53-man roster cuts on Tuesday, fortifying the defense by adding an important depth piece at the outside linebacker position. According to Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports, the Steelers have acquired linebacker Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos. The Broncos will be obtaining a late-round compensatory pick as part of the deal, according to Adam Schefter.
Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci
As the 53-man roster deadline nears, the Dallas Cowboys are starting to make moves to trim down the team. On Sunday, 24 hours after their preseason finale, they decided to cut Dak Prescott’s backup QB Ben DiNucci. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are releasing DiNucci as the battle for the backup QB […] The post Cowboys cut ties with Dak Prescott backup Ben DiNucci appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void
It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
