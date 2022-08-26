With more than 150 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from, UC Berkeley can be an overwhelming place for new and returning students alike. If you’re feeling like a small fish in a big pond, don’t fret: What better way to combat this worry than to arbitrarily categorize your peers based on their majors? Whether you’ve been set on your major since stepping foot on campus year or remain undecided, take this quiz to find out which of the most popular UC Berkeley majors best fits your personality!

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO