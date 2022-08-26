ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheAlmanac

Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs

The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers

The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
MILPITAS, CA
KRON4 News

Study: This is the rudest city in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

South Bay school district keeps indoor COVID masking mandate

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The continued spread of COVID variants has led one South Bay school district to keep its indoor mask mandate, two-and-a-half years since the deadly virus first appeared. "We’ve always kept our masking mandate at all of our Alum Rock schools," said Corina Herrera-Loera, a member of...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

Students, professors reflect on UC Berkeley’s largest classes

Coupled with the waves of excitement, anticipation and hope of a new school year, UC Berkeley’s infamous large-size courses await new and returning students. Campus sophomore Ansh Vashisth described his first impressions in large classes, such as CS 61A, Data 8 and Physics 5A, as humbling. While sitting in lecture halls that house hundreds of students, Vashisth recalled being surrounded by individuals all at unique points in their learning.
BERKELEY, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
SAN BRUNO, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses

Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
DAVIS, CA
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'

Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Californian

Quiz: Which major at UC Berkeley best fits your personality?

With more than 150 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from, UC Berkeley can be an overwhelming place for new and returning students alike. If you’re feeling like a small fish in a big pond, don’t fret: What better way to combat this worry than to arbitrarily categorize your peers based on their majors? Whether you’ve been set on your major since stepping foot on campus year or remain undecided, take this quiz to find out which of the most popular UC Berkeley majors best fits your personality!
BERKELEY, CA
Laura Slawny

San Jose Resident Honored as Rising Leader

Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, is celebrating its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Hisaka for being named an honoree in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40 award program. Hisaka was selected among hundreds of applications from rising leaders shaping the Bay Area for his commitment to being a positive force of change and champion of volunteerism in the construction industry and his community.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
