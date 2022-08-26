Read full article on original website
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
calmatters.network
Around Town: Stanford faculty appointed to top positions at new sustainability school
Read news about Stanford faculty members who’ll lead the university’s new sustainability school, results from a SamTrans pilot program in East Palo Alto and a diversity award for Foothill College and its Science Learning Institute. LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS … The countdown to the debut of Stanford’s Doerr School of...
Meta Summer Academy leads local teens to tech jobs
The 2022 class of the Meta Summer Academy, formerly known as Facebook Academy, graduated last month, a program that aims to give local youth a pathway to careers in tech. The six-week program teaches 150 high school externs, where they learn tools for their careers such as networking and coding skills. The program is tailored for teens in Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Redwood City and North Fair Oaks. The career exploration program allows students to learn soft and hard skills that train them for careers in tech, helping participants find a way into the tech industry.
NBC Bay Area
Milpitas School District Asks Parents to Help House Teachers
The Milpitas Unified School District is now asking parents who have room to spare inside their homes to rent out the space to teachers. Milpitas Unified is one of several local school districts that are having trouble keeping teachers because they can't find affordable places to live nearby. "We've lost...
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
KTVU FOX 2
South Bay school district keeps indoor COVID masking mandate
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The continued spread of COVID variants has led one South Bay school district to keep its indoor mask mandate, two-and-a-half years since the deadly virus first appeared. "We’ve always kept our masking mandate at all of our Alum Rock schools," said Corina Herrera-Loera, a member of...
Daily Californian
Students, professors reflect on UC Berkeley’s largest classes
Coupled with the waves of excitement, anticipation and hope of a new school year, UC Berkeley’s infamous large-size courses await new and returning students. Campus sophomore Ansh Vashisth described his first impressions in large classes, such as CS 61A, Data 8 and Physics 5A, as humbling. While sitting in lecture halls that house hundreds of students, Vashisth recalled being surrounded by individuals all at unique points in their learning.
New study reveals the happiest city in the country is located in California
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in America is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tanforan Memorial Unveiled in San Bruno
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. People came out along the Peninsula for a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday at the Tanforan Memorial in San Bruno. Christie …
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Ranked Second Among Nation’s Public Campuses
Doing good and fostering social mobility helped put the University of California, Davis, in the No. 2 spot among public universities and 11th among all national universities in the Washington Monthly 2022 College Guide and Rankings released today (Aug. 28). UC Davis was also recognized as 16th among the Best...
Community briefs: Djerassi hike signups, ADU and composting workshops, local schools hiring and more
San Mateo County's Sustainability Academy will be hosting a two-hour workshop on composting at home on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. Attendees will learn how to turn their food scraps, leaves and plant cuttings into compost that helps your garden retain moisture, reduce weeds, and prevent erosion, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.
clearpublicist.com
Offer for Place of work Room Around Large U.S. Metropolitan areas Bets on Suburban Life style, Distant Do the job
1 of the world’s most significant sovereign-prosperity funds and its U.S. associate are shopping for a the vast majority stake in 53 suburban business buildings in a offer valuing the properties at $1.1 billion, a significant guess that remote do the job will improve need for workplaces shut to residential places.
Bay Area oral surgery office offering free $50K operation to help patient 'smile again'
SMILE AGAIN: One San Francisco oral surgery office is offering a "life-changing event" to a local resident missing all or most of their teeth.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Market At 'An Inflection Point'
Black Knight analyst says data shows clear signs that housing-price growth “tipped from deceleration to decline” in July. For the first time in 32 months, home prices posted a month-over-month decline in July. Median home price fell by 0.77% in July, the largest single-month drop since January 2011.
Daily Californian
Quiz: Which major at UC Berkeley best fits your personality?
With more than 150 undergraduate majors and minors to choose from, UC Berkeley can be an overwhelming place for new and returning students alike. If you’re feeling like a small fish in a big pond, don’t fret: What better way to combat this worry than to arbitrarily categorize your peers based on their majors? Whether you’ve been set on your major since stepping foot on campus year or remain undecided, take this quiz to find out which of the most popular UC Berkeley majors best fits your personality!
My Laundry-to-Landscape Greywater System Will Take a 25,000 Gallon Bite Out of the Drought
Amid California’s historic drought — which is the worst one the West has seen in 1,200+ years — we often hear about high-tech solutions like desalinization plants and cloud-seeding drones. But there’s already a simple, money-saving, drought-busting solution you can install in your home today.
Bay Area residents outraged by controversial, ‘ugly’ development that would disturb Native American burial sites
Those who opposed it said it would desecrate indigenous culture.
San Jose Resident Honored as Rising Leader
Rosendin, the nation’s largest employee-owned electrical contracting company, is celebrating its Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Hisaka for being named an honoree in the Silicon Valley Business Journal’s 2022 40 Under 40 award program. Hisaka was selected among hundreds of applications from rising leaders shaping the Bay Area for his commitment to being a positive force of change and champion of volunteerism in the construction industry and his community.
Breaking news: Louie booted from ballot
San Francisco Board of Supervisors Candidate Leanna Louie will not appear on the November ballot. City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday that Louie failed to prove that she lived in District 4, which includes the Outer Sunset, at least 30 days before declaring her candidacy. “I appreciate that determining whether a candidate meets the legal requirements to be on the ballot is a weighty decision,” Chiu wrote in a statement....
