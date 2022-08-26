Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO