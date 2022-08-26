ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
Nashville, TN
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals

A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

