Suspected shooter detained by Good Samaritans after Hendersonville double homicide
Two people are dead and a third is in police custody following a shooting in Hendersonville.
Car part thieves caught on surveillance arrested by Hendersonville police
Hendersonville police arrested two men after an auto parts theft where business owners captured the entire incident on surveillance video.
'Good Samaritans' credited with catching man accused of shooting 2 women
Two women were shot and killed in the front yard of a home after a fight with a man in Hendersonville Monday afternoon.
WSMV
Man charged after allegedly killing two women during argument
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Hendersonville man was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault after he was accused of killing to women during an argument. On Monday, around 3:30 p.m., the Hendersonville Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 100...
Williamson County domestic violence suspect found hiding in shed
Williamson County deputies spent over five hours tracking a man accused of kicking in his mother's door in the College Grove community.
Lincoln County authorities searching for alleged child rapist
Authorities in Lincoln County are asking the public to be on the lookout for an alleged criminal.
Deadly shooting at Donelson bar being investigated as possible self-defense
No charges have been filed yet following a deadly shooting this past weekend.
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in East Nashville
A 15-year-old faces criminal homicide charges following a shooting that left another teen dead in East Nashville on Sunday.
Gas station clerk shot, killed in Smyrna; Search for suspect underway
Authorities are searching for an armed robbery suspect after a gas station clerk was shot and killed in Smyrna early Tuesday morning.
fox17.com
Police: Woman accused of murdering fiancé in Old Hickory arrested at border
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman accused of killing her fiancé in 2019 has been arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border. Metro Nashville Police say Gloria Villa Avila, 41, was taken into custody over the weekend in El Paso. She allegedly killed her fiancé—Ismael Rodriguez, 44—back in Sept. 2019.
fox17.com
Metro Police investigate incident where gunshot wound victims drove to ER, called police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police is currently investigating an incident where two gunshot wound victims drove themselves to the emergency room. The two victims, one male and one female, drove themselves to TriStar Southern Hills ER and then called police, according to Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD). Both...
wgnsradio.com
An old-fashioned case of swindling, with body pillows and motor oil in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro Police were called by a loss prevention worker at Walmart on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street in regards to a case of swindling. Evidently, a 33-year-old Murfreesboro man entered the store and grabbed a pair of boots, motor oil, a body pillow and windshield wipers. With the odd combination of merchandise in hand, the suspect made his way to the customer service desk. There, he proceeded to return the goods to the store.
Nashville man sentenced to 13 years in prison for 2020 pharmacy, bank robbery
A Nashville man has been sentenced to thirteen years behind bars after he was convicted of robbing a pharmacy and bank in 2020.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
16-year-old killed in East Nashville Sunday evening, suspect arrested
One person is dead after a shooting in East Nashville Sunday evening. The shooting took place in the South 5th Street near the Cayce Homes.
1 killed in East Nashville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in East Nashville.
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Donelson bar
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two others were injured at a bar in Donelson early Saturday morning.
LPR cameras help Mt. Juliet police recover stolen car; Man arrested
A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after Mt. Juliet police's Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a stolen car.
wgnsradio.com
Local Speeding Ticket Case Goes to the Circuit Court of Rutherford County and Eventually, The Court of Appeals
A speeding ticket that was written in LaVergne, TN went all the way to the Rutherford County Circuit Courts, when the motorist proclaimed he was not driving over the speed limit. Evidently, the accused speeder attempted to have evidence from Google Maps included in his case, but the court excluded the technological evidence from being admitted.
