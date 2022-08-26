Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Pittsylvania, northeastern Henry and southeastern Franklin Counties through 245 PM EDT At 220 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sontag, or near Sydnorsville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Callands Sydnorsville Penhook Snow Creek Mountain Valley and Sago. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Smyth, Tazewell, Wythe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Bland; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Giles, northwestern Bath, northern Smyth, Tazewell, Bland, northwestern Wythe, Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and western Monroe Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Leonard to near Claypool Hill. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Bluefield Bland Princeton Marion Richlands Tazewell and Lewisburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Patrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 13:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Patrick A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Carroll and southwestern Patrick Counties through 215 PM EDT At 149 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Laurel Fork, or near Ararat, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Stuart Laurel Fork Meadows Of Dan and Buffalo Ridge. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-30 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Virginia, including the following county, Franklin. * WHEN...Until 500 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 152 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages Powder Mill Creek, Pigg River and Furnace Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Rocky Mount - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
