Man arrested for vehicle burglary, other charges
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville police have arrested a man for vehicle burglary.
Police say on Aug. 24, officers began an investigation after receiving a report that a woman tried to pass a forged check at a local bank. Officers later learned the forged check belonged to a victim out of Cookeville.
As officers were investigating, they received several reports of vehicles having their windows smashed and items stolen from them. Officers determined the suspects had used the victim's credit cars to buy gift cards at a local retail store.
Police responded to the area and found one of the suspects, later identified as 34-year-old Tyrell Wright of Florida, who was arrested after fleeing. Stolen property and a small amount of marijuana was found in Wright’s car, according to police.
Wright is charged with the following:
- one count of TCA 39-14-103 Attempted theft over $1,000
- three counts of TCA 39-14-103 theft under $1,000
- two counts of TCA 39-14-103 theft over $1,000
- one count of TCA 39-14-114 Forgery
- four counts of TCA 39-14-402 Burglary
- one count of TCA 39-14-701 possession of burglary tools
- one count of TCA 39-14-118 fraudulent use of credit card over $2,500
- one count of TCA 39-17-418 Simple possession of SCH VI marijuana
- one count of TCA 39-16-602 resist stop halt frisk
Wright is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on September 28 at 9 a.m.
Hendersonville police are still investigating these crimes and are still working to find the others involved.CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
