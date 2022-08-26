Read full article on original website
Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs
Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg. Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral...
Who Is Alexa Nikolas, What Is Eat Predators and Why Does It Target Music Companies?
A series of protests over the prevelance of sexual abuse in the entertainment industry have been staged in front of prominent music companies in recent weeks, and the efforts have been gaining attention on social media via actor Alexa Nikolas. A former cast member of the 2005-2008 Nickelodeon series “Zoey 101,” Nikolas’ megaphone includes more than 255,000 followers on Instagram as well as the public support of such activist groups as the 100 Percenters. Her own organization is called Eat Predators, and its supporters have gathered in front of Warner Music Group’s Los Angeles headquarters on July 28; Red Light Management’s...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Billboard
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday (Aug. 28) on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”. “We are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after...
NFL・
Lizzo Gets the Crowd ‘Ready’ by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at the 2022 VMAs
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks...
Nicki Minaj, BLACKPINK, Anitta & More: Which 2022 VMAs Performance Was Your Favorite? Vote!
Another year, another MTV VMAs in the book. The annual music awards ceremony took off without a hitch on Sunday night (Aug. 28) and featured some of the most famous stars in pop music coming together to honor their achievements and perform their biggest hits on stage. But which performance was your favorite of the night? The Prudential Center in New Jersey lit up Barbie pink for Nicki Minaj in honor of her receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the show, which saw the iconic rapper perform a medley of her biggest hits from “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” to...
Britney Spears Shares 22-Minute Voice Memo on Life Post-Conservatorship: ‘How Can I Mend This If I Don’t Talk About It?’
Britney Spears didn’t want to get paid for a tell-all interview after the end of her conservatorship. She’s telling the story on her own. The pop star, who recently deactivated her Instagram account but moved over to updating fans via Twitter, without comment tweeted the link to an unfiltered, 22-minute oral account of her experience being put under a conservatorship by her family. To this day, Spears wonders, “How the f— did they get away with it?”
BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs
Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
Eminem & Snoop Dogg Bring Detroit, Long Beach & the Metaverse to Their 2022 VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg took fans out of this world with their performance of “From the D2 the LBC” at the 2022 MTV VMAs Sunday night (Aug. 28). Both rappers went from casually smoking a fat joint on a couch to entering their marijuana-induced, “metaverse-inspired performance” of their joint track “From the D2 the LBC.” NFT collection the Bored Ape Yacht Club confirmed on Twitter that Snoop and Em performed “their new single featuring their Apes and @OthersideMeta,” which is a “gamified, interoperable metaverse” where “your NFTs can become players,” according to Otherside’s website. VMApes this Sunday — We're glad to support...
Steps Beats Aitch, Madonna to U.K. Chart Throne
Steps has beaten Aitch and the Queen of Pop to snag the U.K. chart crown — and claim a record — with The Platinum Collection (via Sony Music CG). The British five-piece pop band earns its first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 11 years, and fourth overall, with a compilation that celebrates a 25-year career which spawned 16 top 40 hits, including No. 1s with “Heartbeat/Tragedy” and “Stomp.” With their latest chart feat, the singers — Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins — set a record. They’re the first British, mixed-gender group to...
Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’
Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination. Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and...
Stereogum
Ex-Cradle Of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dead At 48
Stuart Anstis, the guitarist best-known for his time in the British metal band Cradle Of Filth, has died. As Metalsucks reports, Richard Shaw, another former Cradle Of Filth guitarist, broke the news of Anstis’ death on Instagram. No cause of death has been reported. Anstis was 48. Anstis joined...
Nicki Minaj Adds ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix With Skeng to Her ‘Queen Radio: Volume 1’ Compilation
Nicki Minaj has added a new track to her surprise greatest hits compilation, Queen Radio: Volume 1. The Queen of Rap took to social media early Sunday morning (Aug. 28) to share cover art and reveal that a remix of Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng’s “Likkle Miss” has been officially added to her new 29-track release, which dropped on Friday. “Likkle Miss” was originally released by Skeng in early July, and the music video on YouTube for the track had amassed nearly 2.7 million views at press time. Minaj teased in a selfie video on Instagram earlier this month that she was “writing...
Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘She-Hulk’ Cast, Has Dreams of Directing, Producing Films
Megan Thee Stallion is just getting started on her Hollywood adventure. In an interview with New York magazine’s The Cut, the 27-year-old Traumazine rapper talked about how she was inspired to go after what she wants by her mother — a rapper who went by the name Holly “Holly-Wood” Thomas — playing the bad cop to her good copy in early music industry meetings. But following her mother’s passing in 2019, Meg has to take on both roles and it seems as if she — along with manager T. Farris — are making her Moet wishes and caviar dreams come true....
Maneskin Delivers Risque Performance of ‘Supermodel’ at 2022 VMAs
After Maneskin member Victoria De Angelis flaunted her Lil Kim circa 1999 VMA-inspired outfit on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28), it was her bandmate Damiano David’s turn to cause a stir during their electric performance of “Supermodel.” The bare-chested David had no problem showing off his goods, wearing chaps that exposed his rear end. For at-home viewers, MTV zoomed out on the group’s performance various times while an undeterred David partied away with a group of clad dancers alongside him. Despite the camera tricks, Maneskin electrified the crowd in attendance and kept the vibes...
Taylor Swift Got Ready for the VMAs With a Taste of BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’
Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift achieved her dripping-in-diamonds look for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28) with a little help from BLACKPINK. Swift posted a TikTok video Sunday night (Aug. 28) set to “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s catchy new single, to show the transformation into her red-carpet look for the awards show, where she was nominated for multiple awards. The TikTok launches right after the “Pink Venom” lyric “look what you made us do” — no doubt a clever nod to Swift’s own 1989 track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” as she was still in her a...
Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey About When She Was First Treated Like A 'Black Woman'
"Up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman," the Duchess of Sussex said. "And things really shifted."
LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart
It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year. The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022. “Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports. Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s...
Romeo Santos Shares Tantalizing Sneak Peek of Justin Timberlake Collab ‘Sin Fin’
“King” of bachata Romeo Santos has finally given us a sneak peek at his upcoming collaboration with another royal pop icon, Justin Timberlake. The dynamic duo dropped a 15-second preview of their anticipated collaboration on the sensual ballad “Sin Fin” (Endless) on Monday night (August 29). The preview of the track from Santos’ anticipated Formula, Vol. 3 (Sept. 1) album spotlights JT’s vocals, as he sings, “You already know this love is all your, baby/ So take it/ We’ve been here before, it’s strong enough to save us, oh baby,” over what appears to be black and white footage from the...
Comments / 0