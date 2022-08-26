Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Hungry goat snacks on Alabama deputy's paperwork, video shows. 'Quit eating that'
An Alabama deputy was serving civil papers on Friday, Aug. 26, when he heard a ruckus coming from his patrol car. Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his car to find a pair of hoofed burglars taking over the vehicle, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. One goat was climbing through the driver’s side door while the other kept watch from atop the hood.
Tourist's stop for water leads to a big South Carolina lottery prize. 'I freaked out'
A South Carolina tourist stopped to get a water bottle — and scored a lottery ticket that was worth much more. "I freaked out," the six-figure prize winner said in a news release. "I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.". The man...
