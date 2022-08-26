We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There are many reasons to be excited for the 2022 Bears offense. Add the development of QB Justin Fields, a running back combo of David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, and the most favorable rush defense schedule in the league and it shows Chicago could have an exciting offensive showing this year. Bears fans can add to that excitement by wagering on games after signing up for a Caesars Sportsbook IL promo code MCBETFULL that gives new customers triple value with first-bet insurance up to $1,250 plus 1,000 tier credits and 1,000 rewards credits in the Caesars Rewards program.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO