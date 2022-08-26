Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination. Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO