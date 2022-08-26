Read full article on original website
Bad Bunny Logs Fifth Week at No. 1 on Artist 100 Chart Thanks to ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’
Bad Bunny returns to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Sept. 3), reigning as the top musical act in the U.S. for a fifth total week, thanks to the continued success of his latest LP, Un Verano Sin Ti. The album spends a ninth week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate – and ties the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks tallied atop the chart this year. The last album to spend more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double...
The Wiggles Make History With Two Australian Arena Tours In 2023
The Wiggles continue their golden run with the announcement of another arena tour of Australia, a run that places the childen’s entertainers in the history books. With The Wiggles Holiday Party Big Show, announced Tuesday (Aug. 30), the Wiggles become the first band in Australian history to perform two national arena tours in a single year. The “Hot Potato” singers will hit the road for 15 end-of-year dates, wrapping Dec. 17 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena — the country’s biggest arena, with a 21,000 capacity. Bruce Springsteen did the double with his Wrecking Ball tour in 2013 and with the High Hopes jaunt...
Halsey Battled Through ‘Terrible Food Poisoning’ During U.K.’s Leeds Festival Performance
Halsey came down with a severe bout of food poisoning over the weekend ahead of her performance at the U.K.’s Leeds Festival. In a now-expired Instagram Story, the alt-pop singer shared her struggle. “No idea how I’m still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!),” she said. “I have played shows under some messed up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.” Late...
BLACKPINK Delivers Biting First U.S. Award Show Performance With ‘Pink Venom’ at 2022 VMAs
Just after 2022 MTV Video Music Award co-host LL Cool J crowned this year’s event as the “most diverse and global ever,” Latto introduced K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to the stage. “This next group has not only dominated K-pop, they’ve taken over the world,” said Latto, a four-time VMA nominee this year. She then noted it was not only the girl group’s first time ever at the VMAs but also the act’s first ever U.S. award show performance. To celebrate, BLACKPINK treated BLINKs to a performance of its new hit single “Pink Venom.” The song is the first single from the group’s upcoming...
Lizzo Gets the Crowd ‘Ready’ by Performing a Pair of ‘Special’ Singles at the 2022 VMAs
Three years after celebrating her breakthrough season at the Video Music Awards for the first time, Lizzo returned to the award show’s stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) to perform the first two official singles from her 2022 album Special. The versatile performer kicked off the performance with the first verse of her smash hit “About Damn Time,” before pivoting to follow-up single “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” — pounding out the song’s distinctive opening organ hook with a set of keys that appeared below her feet on stage, à la Tom Hanks...
Anitta Performs Global Hit ‘Envolver’ & Gives Master Class in Twerking at the 2022 VMAs
Making her MTV VMAs debut, Brazilian superstar Anitta was a vision in red wearing a tight blood-red bodysuit to perform her global smash hit, “Envolver.” The Brazilian superstar took the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Sunday night (Aug. 28) after being introduced by BLACKPINK, who reminded those in attendance of Anitta’s star-studded collaborations, including Madonna and Snoop Dogg. Then, Anitta appeared on the very top of a white set of steps that seated her fierce troupe of dancers. She started off with “Envolver” and, as expected, she made her way down the steps to do her viral...
Britney Spears Shares 22-Minute Voice Memo on Life Post-Conservatorship: ‘How Can I Mend This If I Don’t Talk About It?’
Britney Spears didn’t want to get paid for a tell-all interview after the end of her conservatorship. She’s telling the story on her own. The pop star, who recently deactivated her Instagram account but moved over to updating fans via Twitter, without comment tweeted the link to an unfiltered, 22-minute oral account of her experience being put under a conservatorship by her family. To this day, Spears wonders, “How the f— did they get away with it?”
Red Hot Chili Peppers Celebrate Global Icon Award With Two-Song Performance & Emotional Speeches at 2022 VMAs
Introduced by legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong as one of their “favorite bands of all time,” the Red Hot Chili Peppers took the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday (Aug. 28) as the recipients of the 2022 Global Icon award — commemorating the win with a two-song performance and some very emotional acceptance speeches. The band kicked off their performance with “Black Summer,” the lead single from their 2022 album Unlimited Love, getting the Prudential Center crowd’s hands swaying in the air. They then transitioned into the funky slap-bass grooves of their 2003 By the...
Hot 100 First-Timers: Jackson Dean Debuts With Breakthrough Hit ‘Don’t Come Lookin”
Country singer-songwriter Jackson Dean makes his first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Sept. 3) with his breakthrough single “Don’t Come Lookin’.” The song, released via Big Machine Records, debuts at No. 90 with 14.4 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 2%), 2.4 million official streams (up 2%) and 2,000 downloads sold in the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, according to Luminate. It also rises 14-12 on Country Airplay and holds at its No. 24 high on the multi-metric Hot Country Songs chart. “Lookin'” is Dean’s first Billboard chart entry. He made his first debut on any ranking when the song...
Here Are All of the 2022 VMAs Performances
From a career-spanning Video Vanguard medley courtesy of Nicki Minaj to a steamy smooch by way of Bad Bunny, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards did not disappoint in the slightest on Sunday (Aug. 28). With emcees LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Minaj helming the star-studded celebration of the year’s best music videos, this year’s VMAs ceremony featured performances from the hottest names in music.
Maneskin Delivers Risque Performance of ‘Supermodel’ at 2022 VMAs
After Maneskin member Victoria De Angelis flaunted her Lil Kim circa 1999 VMA-inspired outfit on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28), it was her bandmate Damiano David’s turn to cause a stir during their electric performance of “Supermodel.” The bare-chested David had no problem showing off his goods, wearing chaps that exposed his rear end. For at-home viewers, MTV zoomed out on the group’s performance various times while an undeterred David partied away with a group of clad dancers alongside him. Despite the camera tricks, Maneskin electrified the crowd in attendance and kept the vibes...
Bad Bunny Ties ‘Encanto’ for Most Weeks at No. 1 on Billboard 200 in 2022
Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 3) for a ninth nonconsecutive week on top, tying the Encanto soundtrack for the most weeks atop the chart in 2022. Un Verano Sin Ti climbs 2-1 on the latest list with 105,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 25 (down 3%), according to Luminate. Also in the top 10 of the new Billboard 200, Demi Lovato captures their eighth consecutive top 10 effort (their entirely of charting releases) with the arrival of Holy Fvck; Madonna becomes...
Demi Lovato & Five Finger Death Punch Crown Billboard’s Rock Album Charts
Demi Lovato‘s Holy Fvck roars in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, while Five Finger Death Punch‘s AfterLife starts atop the Top Hard Rock Albums list, all dated Sept. 3. In the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, Holy Fvck, Lovato’s first rock-focused full-length, earned 33,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 20,000 units are via album sales. AfterLife tallied 29,000 units, with 22,000 from album sales in the same period. Holy Fvck is Lovato’s first ruler on all three lists. Five Finger Death Punch snags its seventh Top Hard...
Dove Cameron Wins Best New Artist at 2022 VMAs, Thanks ‘All of the Queer Kids Out There’
Multi-platform star Dove Cameron took home the Moon Person statue for best new artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (Aug. 28), her first win at the VMAs in her first nomination. Presented the award by Avril Lavigne, a former winner in the category herself for breakthrough hit “Complicated” back in 2002, Cameron declared herself “so floored, so moved” to be this year’s recipient. She went on to dedicate the award to “all of the queer kids out there, who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and...
DNCE Wash Away Their Sanity With a Hilary Duff Cover: Watch
DNCE went back to the beginning on Monday (Aug. 29) and delivered a throwback cover of Hilary Duff‘s mid-2000s hit “Come Clean.” “‘Cause perfect didn’t feel so perfect/ Trying to fit a square into a circle was no life/ I defy/ Let the rain fall down and wake my dreams/ Let it wash away my sanity/ ‘Cause I wanna feel the thunder/ I wanna scream/ Let the rain fall down, I’m coming clean/ I’m coming clean,” frontman Joe Jonas crooned over his bandmates’ acoustic instrumentation. (Drummer Jack Lawless even used brushes on an empty Kleenex box for the cover’s percussion!) Originally released...
You Have to See This Adorable Father-Daughter Duo at Harry Styles’ Toronto Concert
The dad of the year was in attendance at Harry Styles‘ Love on Tour show at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena this week. According to Today, who found 16-year-old Sarita Rampersad and her father Nari at the shows, the dad surprised his teen daughter for her birthday with tickets for not one, but both nights of Styles’ tour in Toronto. Sarita went on to plan the duo’s incredible outfits. The first night was to celebrate Styles’ sophomore album Fine Line by wearing coordinating blue and pink outfits, “because that’s the album when I finally got my dad to start listening to Harry too,” the teen...
Steps Beats Aitch, Madonna to U.K. Chart Throne
Steps has beaten Aitch and the Queen of Pop to snag the U.K. chart crown — and claim a record — with The Platinum Collection (via Sony Music CG). The British five-piece pop band earns its first leader on the Official U.K. Albums Chart in 11 years, and fourth overall, with a compilation that celebrates a 25-year career which spawned 16 top 40 hits, including No. 1s with “Heartbeat/Tragedy” and “Stomp.” With their latest chart feat, the singers — Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian “H” Watkins — set a record. They’re the first British, mixed-gender group to...
LF System’s ‘Afraid To Feel’ Keeps Rolling Atop U.K. Chart
It’s official: LF System’s summer hit “Afraid To Feel” (Warner Records) has the U.K.’s longest unbroken run at No. 1 this year. The disco-pounder clocks eight-straight weeks at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, eclipsing the seven-week reign of Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the beginning of 2022. “Afraid To Feel” is the market’s most-streamed track with another 4.6 million spins, and it extends its lead as the longest-running dance No. 1 of the decade, the OCC reports. Holding at No. 2 is DJ Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal’s ”B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)” (via Rosebud) while OneRepublic’s...
Taylor Swift Got Ready for the VMAs With a Taste of BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’
Look what you made her do: Taylor Swift achieved her dripping-in-diamonds look for the 2022 MTV VMAs on Sunday (Aug. 28) with a little help from BLACKPINK. Swift posted a TikTok video Sunday night (Aug. 28) set to “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s catchy new single, to show the transformation into her red-carpet look for the awards show, where she was nominated for multiple awards. The TikTok launches right after the “Pink Venom” lyric “look what you made us do” — no doubt a clever nod to Swift’s own 1989 track, “Look What You Made Me Do,” as she was still in her a...
