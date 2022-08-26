Read full article on original website
Related
Avenue of the Cities dispensary location leads to update in Moline marijuana zoning
MOLINE, Ill. — The potential emergence of a marijuana dispensary on Avenue of the Cities was the catalyst for an impromptu update to Moline's marijuana zoning law. Almost three years after Illinois legalization of marijuana, plans for a second dispensary in the Quad Cities have emerged, eyeing a former grocery store building on the corner of Avenue of the Cities and 27th Street in Moline.
KWQC
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
KWQC
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
ourquadcities.com
Two more Happy Joe’s locations join list of recently closed restaurants
Two more happy Happy Joe’s Quad Cites locations are among those that have closed recently. According to the post on the Happy Joe’s, Maquoketa, Facebook page:. “Sad news, everybody. The Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, Aug. 29.”. “Unfortunately, finding enough...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: Maquoketa resident launches specialty coffee business
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Maquoketa, Iowa, we will share other...
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island library gets state STEAM grant
Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded the Rock Island Public Library $1,300 in a Project Next Generation (PNG) grant to support youth mentoring in STEAM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math). Entitled Your Future in STEAM, the RIPL project will engage local teens with technology...
KWQC
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport. According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle. Police say when officers arrived on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
KWQC
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport police have identified the man in the fatal single-car crash on Interstate 280 in Davenport on Aug. 21. Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded around 1:18 a.m., to reports of a single-vehicle crash with the vehicle on fire on Interstate 280 near mile marker 8.5. Initial...
KBUR
One person dead after police pursuit ends in Davenport crash
Davenport, IA- A Motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a vehicle while being pursued by authorities. TV station KWQC reports that Iowa State troopers were pursuing the rider due to him speeding over 100 mph. At 9:55 PM Saturday, August 27th, the rider crashed into the back of a vehicle near the intersection of Fairmont Street, and River Drive in Davenport.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
Pen City Current
Viking cruise patrons get special treatment
Famed international French artist Cecile Houel (pronounced “Well”) is honored, pleased and excited. Tourists aboard a Viking River Cruise will be visiting her art studio on Thursday, September 8. Originally Viking River Cruise was supposed to stop in July, but delays caused by river conditions, and the construction of a new river boat, the Viking Mississippi, a five-deck, nearly 400 passenger ship, has moved the first Burlington docking to September. Cecile has her fingers crossed that the date doesn't move again.
KWQC
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa State Patrol identified the man killed after a vehicle chase ended with a crash in Davenport Friday. According to Iowa State Patrol, troopers were chasing a man, identified as Jeremy S Baumer, of Maryville, Iowa; driving a motorcycle eastbound on West River Drive after he drove at high speeds of over 100 mph.
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Rock Island
The award recognizes excellence in the construction and renovation of tennis facilities throughout the country.
ourquadcities.com
Foundation gives $150,000 for Mercer County park projects
The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation has awarded $150,000 in grants for 13 parks and recreation improvement projects across Mercer County. The Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation is a private foundation administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For Alex Johnson, the annual fireworks display over Lake Matherville this past July felt more celebratory...
wvik.org
I-74 Bridge Decorative Lights Are Good to Go
That's according to Pete Sambor who is the US Coast Guard's Federal Project Officer for new construction. He got feedback from barge captains and others who use the Mississippi River, to make sure they could safely travel under the bridge. Twenty-six different lighting displays, or configurations, were tested. And Sambor says he received no complaints or reports of problems.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Comments / 1