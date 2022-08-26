Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Their classroom is a grassy park, yurt, school garden, potato farm or the Idaho wilderness
It’s a classic scene in American education: classrooms filled with students who sit in neat rows of desks as they listen to a teacher’s lecture. Instead, imagine the classroom as a grassy park, a yurt, a school garden, a potato farm, or the Idaho wilderness. And instead of sitting and listening, the students are climbing trees, singing songs, skiing, backpacking, drawing, exploring, or harvesting food.
idahoednews.org
No ‘weak link’: Bub assembles all-star cast to lead West Ada after two bumpy years
Derek Bub took over as superintendent of the state’s largest school district amid a global pandemic and rampant turnover on the school board. Debates over mask mandates and claims that educators indoctrinate kids were at a boiling point. It was tumultuous time, Bub recently acknowledged in his office at...
KTVB
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
KREM
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
Idaho Patients Left Feeling Violated After Visiting This Doctor
This writer can't think of anything more intrusive, more trust-breaking, or more slimy than what you're about to read. Just a heads up. When you visit a doctor, it's expected that you'll be assisted in one way or another to cure what ails you. Maybe it's medicine, physical therapy, or even a simple change to your diet. What you don't expect is that doctor to break their oath and go beyond the limit of what is and isn't appropriate between a doctor and patient. Which is sadly exactly what this doctor in question did.
Why to Close Your Eyes as You Drive Through the Ugliest Town in Idaho
Idaho is one of the most beautiful natural states you will ever see. One of the things that makes it so pretty is how much of it is untouched, and some parts look like they should be screen savors. The mountains, the lakes, the canyons, the rivers, and all of it combined make for a sight to see and a state many circle as must visit to take in the beauty. Many of the towns and cities are beautiful as well. Boise has a beautiful backdrop with the mountains, and Twin Falls sits between mountains in the distance, with the canyon running on the north side to compliment it all. With so much beauty, a word you rarely hear to describe Idaho is ugly, but that word is used to describe one such town in the gem state.
Idaho’s Best Buffet is in Boise
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Idaho has beautiful islands… am I the only one who didn’t know this?
No, Idaho doesn’t have an ocean. But we do have a lot of lakes and rivers, and near some of these massive bodies of water, there are also absolutely breathtaking islands and groups of land. Don’t you just love Idaho? How could you not?. To my surprise, these...
Meta's new Idaho data center draws controversy
After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small southwest Idaho town, the city’s public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Among more than 50 pages of emails to the city, residents gave myriad reasons why they opposed the idea. And the consolations of a new water treatment facility and funding for public services from Meta were not enough to sway those who felt ire toward the...
West Ada family concerned about Cascade Transportation bus delays
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Delays with Cascade Student Transportation’s bus routes had an Idaho mom panicking for 30 minutes about where her child was Thursday. Jennifer Peterson's 5-year-old son started kindergarten this year in the West Ada School District (WASD). WASD contracts out their bus services to Cascade.
Esther Simplot Park: Boise's hidden gem
BOISE, Idaho — One of the latest additions to Boise's parks, and one of the most popular, is Esther Simplot Park, named after the widow of the famous Idaho potato magnate. Almost 50 years ago, construction to beautify the Boise greenbelt began. The city created a series of parks that were all named after some of Boise's best civic leaders; Ann Morrison, Julia Davis, Marianne Williams, and Kristin Armstrong were just a few of the people selected to name the parks after.
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: The Legislature returns, and we pretty much know how this movie will end
Sorry to give away the ending, but Gov. Brad Little will most likely get his way. Sometime Thursday, or maybe Friday, lawmakers will probably pass Little’s ambitious one-and-done special session bill. Barring the unforeseen, they will pump another $410 million a year into education, green-light $500 million in one-shot tax refunds and roll back income taxes by more than $150 million a year.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
2022 on track to be hottest August in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — On August 21st, Boise hit 100° for the 21st time this summer, which became a new record for the most days of 100° or hotter in one season (the previous record was 20 days in 2003). Just two days later, the temperature at BOI...
11 Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets With Huge Prize Jackpots Remaining
We recently asked you what types of prizes you'd like to win from our radio station this fall. Let's just say we're NOT stunned that cash was among the top answers. After all, this summer was expensive! Gas prices were over $5 a gallon for the majority of the summer travel season. Thanks to inflation, the estimated price of back-to-school shopping per child rose 8% to $661. The cost of everything went up, but in many cases, wages did not so families were a little more mindful of how they spent their dollars.
Altercation at the Western Idaho Fair creates chaotic environment
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were injured at the Western Idaho Fair after a fight broke out Friday night, the first in the fair's 125-year history. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), following an argument between two groups near the carnival rides, an 18-year-old man was stabbed in the elbow while inside the fairgrounds, and a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot himself.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho company converts gas cars to electric
GARDEN CITY (KIVI) – California just announced its intention to no longer sell gas-powered cars by 2035. The writing is on the wall for the internal combustion engine, and a local company is poised to take advantage. Take a ride in the classic 1960’s-era Ford Galaxie 500 owned by...
Boise Could Be Getting TWO Nearby Casinos Soon
We've all had this thought cross our minds at one point:. "I really want to gamble, but driving to Jackpot sounds like a lot of work." We get it. The rush of throwing dice across the craps table. The thrill of hitting your card on the river in poker. The...um...act of pushing a button on a slot machine. It can be exciting when you're winning some money, but gambling isn't as fun when you have to plan half a day of traveling to enjoy it.
spotonidaho.com
Autonomous Zones Have No Place in Idaho
July 20, 2022 Boise, ID - Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life. Let us be clear that this resolution, if acted upon,...
