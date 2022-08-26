Vicente Sarmiento campaign states Sarmiento in best position to win for Orange County Board of Supervisors District 2

Read full article on original website
The woke organizations supporting Santa Ana’s most liberal political candidates
The Republicans are no longer represented in Santa Ana – the Orange County seat. All of our elected officials are now Democrats – and now these Democrats are attacking each other as there are no longer any Republicans to contend with. The Democrats in Santa Ana have split...
CA Coastal Commission Calls on OC to Take Down Private Fence on Controversial Back Bay Parkland
More than a year after backing down, County of Orange officials still find themselves fending off heat over nearly selling protected public parkland to a wealthy Newport Beach political donor. And the questions keep coming from various directions. First, it was from Newport Beach residents who deemed the sale an...
Orange County’s Senior Homes Becoming 5-Star Resorts
Editor’s Note: David Collins and two partners in 1980 founded ARV Assisted Living, which developed and operated more than 100 senior living communities throughout the U.S. The publicly traded company was acquired by an affiliate of Lazard Freres and is known today as Atria Senior Living. He has worked in Europe developing Spain’s first residential community designed exclusively for seniors. The London Daily Telegraph called Sensara “the best retirement development in Europe.” Collins’ firm, Newport Beach-based Active Living International provides advisory services on the business of senior living for clients worldwide.
Orange County Board of Supervisors Order Audit of OCPA
Last week, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to initiate an independent investigation into the embattled Orange County Power Authority (OCPA). The only County Supervisor to vote against the investigation was former Irvine Mayor Don Wagner. It should be noted that Wagner sits on the 6-member OCPA board, along with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan and Irvine Councilmember Mike Carroll.
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
LA County of Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County beaches, including Topanga Canyon Beach
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:. Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica. Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey. Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro. Topanga...
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
DA Gascón wants reelection to fix ‘40 years of bad policy’
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón says he is determined to seek a second term despite his opponents vowing to stall his re-election, saying social justice reform goals would take more than four years. “One of the commitments that I made to the community when I ran in...
California county to pay $480K to inmate who miscarried after deputies stopped for coffee
SANTA ANA, Calif. - A Southern California county must pay $480,000 to an inmate who lost her pregnancy after sheriff’s deputies stopped to get coffee while driving her to a hospital. On Tuesday, the Orange County Board of Supervisors agreed to settle the federal lawsuit filed by Sandra Quinones,...
Highlands resident to host “Meet & Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board
This Wednesday, August 31st, a Rossmoor Highlands neighbor will host a “Meet and Greet” on Pine in support of Emily Hibard for Los Alamitos City Council, and Rona Goldberg for Los Alamitos School Board. City Council candidate Emily Hibard is slating with Rona Goldberg, candidate for Los Alamitos...
Is Garden Grove’s Latest Hotel Development Pitting A Spongebob Resort Up Against Homes for Low Wage Workers?
If a kids’ television channel gets its way, there will be 500 new hotel rooms in Garden Grove’s resort district. The proposed Nickelodeon Hotel would stand at 330 feet and 23 floors on Harbor Boulevard. Tens of thousands of square footage would go to ballroom, restaurant, retail, and arcade space.
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Jr. Lifeguard Building, Robotic Lawn Mowers
The City’s comprehensive strategy to reduce homelessness includes partnerships with multiple service agencies, nonprofit and community groups. This week the City Council approved a two-year agreement that extends one of those strategic partnerships, following a highly successful first year. On August 23 the Council approved a two-year grant agreement...
Anaheim officially designates ‘Little Arabia’ neighborhood; 1st Arab-American district in nation
The city of Anaheim has officially recognized a populous borough known for its Arab-American residents and businesses as “Little Arabia.” The Anaheim City Council voted on Tuesday to designate a portion of the Brookhurst Corridor between West Broadway and Ball Road as Little Arabia. It’s believed to be the first formally recognized Arab-American district in […]
California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035
Within 12 years, California wants to phase out the sales of new gas cars, which would end up forcing car buyers to make the switch to zero-emission vehicles. This regulation is the first of its kind in the world to end the sale of traditional gas cars. Other states have set voluntary regulations. California Air The post California shares plan to end sales of new gas cars by 2035 appeared first on KESQ.
OCVibe proposal to remake Honda Center area approved by Planning Commission
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Aug. 29, 2022) — Anaheim’s Planning Commission on Aug. 29 approved a proposal for 95 acres of new entertainment, shopping and dining, offices, apartments and open space built around Honda Center and the ARTIC transit hub. Known as OCVibe, the proposal would transform the area in...
Civil War Cemetery in California Vandalized
A historical cemetery in Long Beach, California, was vandalized, and repairs will cost taxpayers thousands. The Sunnyside Cemetery is the final resting place of many notable Californians, including more than 220 Civil War veterans and Japanese-American families who endured the travesty of WWII internment camps. The groundskeeper says at least 12 headstones were damaged overnight. The Historical Society of Long Beach calls the deliberate defacing of cemeteries “a disturbing trend.”
Kamala Harris to deliver speech at Newport Beach DNC fundraiser
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to speak at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser Saturday afternoon at a home in Newport Beach in what is her only announced public appearance of this trip to Southern California. On Thursday Harris returned to Los Angeles after vacationing on the Hawaiian island of...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 30, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, August 29, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph...
Experts concerned with certain California crops taking up too much water during drought
In the desert farming community of Eastern Riverside County's Palo Verde Valley, on the Arizona border, daytime temperatures routinely exceed 100 degrees. "Cotton likes the heat," said farmer Jack Seiler, adding another crop that can thrive in extreme heat is alfalfa. On his farm, Seiler grows thousands of acres of...
Beach Cities Bank Opens First Office in Irvine
Beach Cities Commercial Bank, which has close ties to Orange County’s medical and legal professions, announced its opening on Aug. 26 at Irvine’s Innovation Office Park. Chief Executive H. Kent Falk and President Jeffrey Redeker said they have received regulatory approval subject to conditions of a de novo bank. Beach Cities plans to serve the banking needs of small to midsize businesses.
