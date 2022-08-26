Read full article on original website
Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
Fatal Crash In Fayette County Takes Life Of St. Elmo Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:03 p.m. Unit 1- Beverly A. Crawford, 66-year-old female from Saint Elmo, IL – Deceased. Unit 2- Douglas W. Tuttle, 59-year-old male from West Union, IL – Uninjured. PASSENGER:. Unit...
Gas Prices Locally Are Leveling Off, Effingham Cheaper Than Surrounding Towns
Effingham’s prices for gasoline are cheaper than other surrounding communities on average. According to Gasbuddy.com, gas in Vandalia is around $3.80 per gallon. That is pretty much in line with Greenville ($3.79), Hillsboro ($3.79), Salem ($3.77) and Pana ($3.75). Effingham is the lower price outlier, with one gas station reported at $3.56 a gallon, while most others are in the $3.60s per gallon in Effingham, according to GasBuddy.
Robert “Bob” L. Boarman, 80
Longtime Shelbyville resident, local businessman, philanthropist and a legend in the automobile industry, Robert “Bob” L. Boarman leaving a legacy of strength, leadership and devotion peacefully passed in the arms of his loved ones on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Bob was born on September 14, 1941, in Morrisonville,...
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Central Coles, Northeastern Moultrie, Southeastern Piatt, and Douglas Counties Until 9:00pm
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. North central Coles County in east central Illinois…. Northeastern Moultrie County in central Illinois…. Southeastern Piatt County in central Illinois…. Douglas County in east central Illinois…. * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT,...
Carolyn Dobbins, 82
Carolyn Dobbins, age 82, of rural Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Services celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Zack Trimble officiating. Burial will be in the Trexler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time. In loving memory of Carolyn, memorials may be made to Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch.
Effingham County Board To Hold Special Meeting Wednesday
The Effingham County Board will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, August 31st at noon in the County Office Building on 4th Street. The Board is meeting to appoint the State’s Attorney for Effingham County.
Multiple Job Searching Programs At The Effingham Public Library In September
Are you, or someone that you know, looking for a job? Do you find the prospect of searching for a job online daunting? Do you need some direction for your job search? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the Effingham Public Library has some programs for you because, let’s face it, looking for a job can be stressful and we could all use a hand from time to time.
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Announces Fall Grant Cycle
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Fall Grant Cycle for 2022. Grant Opportunities are open from August 30, 2022 – October 4, 2022. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson...
Lake Land College Foundation to Host Golf Classic
Golfers can register as a team of four or individually. Individual players are encouraged to sign up, as all players will be placed on a team. Entries for Friday’s outing are limited to the first 144 golfers. The entry fee is $125 per golfer or $500 per team of...
