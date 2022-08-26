Read full article on original website
Wyoming seniors hit the gym
Can you imagine 90-year-olds doing deadlifts and squats in a weight-lifting gym? That’s exactly what’s happening in Cody.
Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed After Hitting Large Rock, Crashing
A 62-year-old Wyoming man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in Sweetwater County Friday morning. The crash happened around 10:33 a.m. near milepost 4.5 on County Road 9 (Little Firehole Road) south of Rock Springs. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says James Ledger was riding down the road when he struck...
New Tommy’s Express in Gillette to offer free car washes this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Tommy’s Express in Gillette will be washing cars for free this weekend starting Friday, Sept. 2, to celebrate opening the national franchise’s first Wyoming location. The car wash is across the street from Dalbey Memorial Park on the corner of Edwards Street and South...
Motorcyclist dies south of Green River after hitting rock in roadway
CASPER, Wyo — A 62-year-old Wyoming died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash south of Green River, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. The investigation indicates that the the Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling on Little Firehold Road (CR 9) AROUND 10:30 a.m. when it struck a large rock in the roadway.
Wyoming: September Starts and Summer Ends Hot, Dry, and Dangerous
Summer isn’t over yet – there will be intense heat, persistent dryness, and possible record-setting high temperatures throughout Wyoming during the first two weeks of September. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has analyzed current weather patterns and found a hot trend. All of Wyoming will feel...
Wyoming resident dies in motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan
CASPER, Wyo — A 73-year-old Wyoming resident died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash northeast of Sheridan, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report. There were no witnesses, and the exact time of the crash in unknown, Highway Patrol said. According to the report, the rider failed...
Which Wyoming Street Name Do You Think Is The Most Popular?
More than likely you've heard the song 'Where The Streets Have No Names', right? Good news for us, Wyoming is not that place. All over the country you can visit different cities and see some of the same street names as you would here in Wyoming. According to a Washington Post study a few years ago, there are over 1 million individual roads in the U.S., and some of the most popular streets in America are numbered, trees or named after Presidents.
Have You Hiked In Wyoming’s Historic And Beautiful Outlaw Canyon?
When I was a kid my grandpa's introduced me to westerns. John Wayne, Audie Murphy, Gary Cooper, Robert Mitchum, Paul Newman and Robert Redford all starred in the movies we'd watch. The stories they'd tell were almost like they knew some of the outlaws these movies highlighted. They've both passed...
Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality opens applications for School Bus Replacement Program
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Nearly $850,000 will be provided to Wyoming school districts to replace diesel school buses. The grant funding for the School Bus Replacement Program comes from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality through the 2022 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act. According to the agency, the replacement...
Wyoming Game and Fish asking for hunters’ help in tracking CWD this year
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is again asking hunters for help in collecting lymph node samples from deer and elk in order to monitor for chronic wasting disease. For 2022, samples are requested across Wyoming in key deer and elk hunt areas and are mandatory...
‘Deadman’s Curve’ Takes Another Victim In Fiery Crash; WYDOT Launches Safety Campaign
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s a section of mountain highway just west of Buffalo in the Bighorns known locally as “Deadman’s Curve” that is aptly named, especially for out-of-state “flatland” drivers unaware or unbelieving of the dangers. Even with multiple safety measures in place, it continues to claim lives as authorities seek better accident prevention on the steep grade.
Obituaries: Honey; Franzen
Owen Michael Honey: August 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022. Owen passed away unexpectedly on August 22, 2022 at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family as they prepared to celebrate his arrival to the world. A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Owen M. Honey will held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating; interment Upton Cemetery.
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
(PHOTOS) Meet 6 freshmen who chose Gillette College
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Gillette College held Tanner Fest Aug. 26 for residents, staff and other faculty to get together to bring in the new school year. About 25 people gathered at Tanner Village, an on-campus community for students, for the party. County 17 interviewed some freshmen who came to...
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Thunder Basin Grasslands Prairie Ecosystem Association wins Forest Service award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Thunder Basin Grasslands Prairie Ecosystem Association recently received one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual Forest Service Rangeland Management honors. The U.S. Forest Service announced Aug. 29 that the association won the Forest Service Outstanding Rangeland Management Partner 2021 award. The association received the...
110th Wyoming State Fair: Premier summer event crowns winners
The Wyoming State Fair (WSF) celebrated its 110th year in Douglas Aug. 16-20. Families and friends gathered to watch exhibitors in 4-H, FFA and open categories from all over the state compete with top-notch livestock and static exhibits, enjoy delicious fair food, shop a variety of vendors, view nightly entertainment and to celebrate Wyoming agriculture.
Primetime owners ask for help to solve burglary, hoping bikes will be returned
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Greers are asking the public to help figure out who burglarized Primetime @ The Bicycle Shop Aug. 28. Store staff showed security footage in a Facebook post. In the video, the unidentified suspects first entered the garage at 4:45 a.m. Aug. 28 and stole three bikes. The store’s alarm didn’t get triggered until the individuals returned at about 5:20 a.m. and stole another bike, said Ashley Greer, who co-owns the store with her husband, James.
Hundreds of Elk Rolling Through a Big Field in Colorado
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
