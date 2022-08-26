ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

Pamper Your Dog Like a Hollywood Star with These Stylish Goods for National Dog Day and Beyond

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pJ4hZ_0hWkeznP00

Your four-pawed pal doesn’t need to perform award-winning tricks to deserve pampering on National Dog Day , which just happens to be today. The canine celebration was founded in 2004 by pup trainer and animal adoption advocate (and serial holiday creator) Colleen Paige — and 18 years later, pet companies and retailers are taking full advantage of the marketing opportunity.

Pet parents can dedicate a full billboard to their furball with Shoutable for just $45 from Aug. 26 to 28 in select cities, and online pet retailer Chewy is treating shoppers to a $30 e-gift card on orders of $100 or more with the code DOGDAY.

So in honor of the four-pawed fête, we’re rounding up some of the best dog accessories for celebrating your favorite furry friends. There’s something for every breed of dog owner, from the most stylish dog beds and collars for chic chiennes , to cool gear for outdoorsy mutts, to essentials for the pandemic pets with separation anxiety.

Ahead, check out our favorite dog gear to shop on National Dog Day and beyond, including items that are on sale for the furball holiday.

1. Shaya Susan Leash

Your doggo deserves its best-dressed award when they step out on the sidewalk in Shaya’s Susan leash , which comes in other colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKUJf_0hWkeznP00

Shaya Susan Leash $88
Buy now

2. Lesure Foldable Dog Steps and Storage

For your short-legged pets, Lesure’s versatile foldable dog steps can also be used as a pet condo and extra storage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0gAz_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Lesure Foldable Dog Steps and Storage $45.99

3. Frisco Halloween 13-Day Dog Toy Advent Calendar

If you and Fido love counting down to Halloween, then this 13-day dog toy advent calendar will get you both into the spooky season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SIDf4_0hWkeznP00

Frisco Halloween 13-Day Dog Toy Advent Calendar $31 Buy now

4. Béis The Pet Leash

Why sacrifice your own style when you can sport Béis’ cool pet leash that can hold waste bags, your keys, treats and other walk essentials. (The Shay Mitchell-founded travel goods brand also offers a cozy sherpa-lined pet tote .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6ATG_0hWkeznP00

4. Newton Dog Bed

This breathable, 100 percent washable dog bed by Newton lets your hound sleep as comfy and cool as the rest of your family members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dkR0Z_0hWkeznP00

Newton Dog Bed $130 and up Buy now

5. Qalo Traq Silicone Dog ID Tag

Qualo’s customizable Traq silicone ID tag is powered by Tile’s Bluetooth tracker, allowing you to keep tabs on your pup from up to 200 feet away. (You can also use the Tile and Qalo Traq apps to get extra help from others if you’re outside of the range.) The non-replaceable battery is waterproof (up to an hour in up to one meter) and lasts up to two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TdKTU_0hWkeznP00

Qalo Traq Silicone Dog ID Tag $50 Buy now

6. PetPlate Dog Food Subscription

Treat your pup’s tastebuds (and simplify your shopping ) with PetPlate , which offers personalized, fresh-cooked meal subscriptions developed by vets and made with delicious, real ingredients. Plans range from $4 to $10 per day and recipes include beef, turkey, chicken, lamp, venison or pork. The company also offers supplements and organic treats, such as chicken apple sausage bites and cookies for digestion and mobility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0amu6Z_0hWkeznP00

PetPlate Dog Food Subscription Buy now

7. Roverlund Out-And-About Pet Tote

For your aspiring dogfluencer, this cool pet tote by Roverlund will have their wagging for their next ‘grammable outing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ww5sX_0hWkeznP00

Roverlund Out-And-About Pet Tote $149 Buy now

8. Gucci Small/Medium Pet Collar

For the priciest pooch on the block, Gucci’s first pet collection includes this luxe collar for small/medium dogs with the iconic double G logo and green and red webstrap motif. If your dog fancies a high-fashion bed, harness or raincoat, the Italian luxury house now has those, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NRDDI_0hWkeznP00

Gucci Small/Medium Pet Collar $310 Buy now

10. Zipcode Design Howse Dog Sofa

If a floor mat simply won’t do for your bougie dog, this dog sofa from Zipcode Design will ensure they lounge in midcentury-cool comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpRXP_0hWkeznP00

Zipcode Design Howse Dog Sofa (reg. $133) $91 Buy now

11. Pendleton The Big Lebarkski Dog Sweater

If your dog is all dude and no bite, then they’ll surely abide by this pup sweater version of Pendleton’s best-selling Westerley cardigan .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHoLJ_0hWkeznP00

Pendleton The Big Lebarkski Dog Sweater $55 and up Buy now

12. Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier

Your adventurous pet can channel a vintage TV set, a retro refrigerator or an astronaut with this bubble-like ventilated backpack carrier .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0koIGP_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Petkit Pet Backpack Carrier $69.99

13. Kiehl’s Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo

This soap-free grooming shampoo from Kiehl’s is perfect for pampering pumps with sensitive skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gxUd_0hWkeznP00

Kiehl's Cuddly-Coat Grooming Shampoo $25 Buy now

14. Furbo 360° Dog Camera

If your pandemic pet gets anxious when you’re away from home, Furbo’s 360° dog camera lets you keep an eye on your canine with 1080p HD live view and 4x zoom from your phone. It’s got two-way audio, color night vision and best of all, a fun treat tosser to keep your doggo entertained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSHpj_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Furbo 360° Dog Camera $210.00

15. Away Pet Carrier

For the jet-setting canine and their style-minded owners, Away’s sleek pet carrier will get them safely (and fashionably) to their destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekg1K_0hWkeznP00

Away Pet Carrier $225 Buy now

16. Wild One Harness Walk & Play Kit

Give your dog’s chewed-up walking gear an upgrade with Wild One’s Harness Walk & Play kit , which includes a harness, leash, dog waste bag holder and toy set, and comes in a variety of your pup’s favorite colors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtns3_0hWkeznP00

Wild One Harness Walk & Play Kit $132 and up Buy now

17. Petco x Backcountry Foldable Pet Crate

Adventurous canines and their humans will dig the outdoorsy design of the Petco x Backcountry collection, which includes this foldable pet crate (available in other sizes).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uSUvT_0hWkeznP00

Petco x Backcountry Foldable Pet Crate (reg. $150) $110 Buy now

18. Fable Dog Crate

If your four-pawed friend’s design aesthetic is more Saarinen than Ikea, then they’ll love lounging in Fable’s luxurious dog crate that doubles as a side table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zq8nO_0hWkeznP00

Fable Crate $395 Buy now

19. Rubie’s Edward Scissorhands Dog Costume

It’s never too early to start thinking of your pup-and-me Halloween costumes . Tim Burton fans can dress up their furry pal in this Edward Scissorhands dog costume (bonus points for dressing yourself Kim or a topiary).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eU2Tq_0hWkeznP00

Rubie's Edward Scissorhands Dog Costume $20 Buy now

20. Vanderpump Pets XS Classic Lisa Collar

For reality TV junkies, Lisa Vanderpump’s line of dog accessories is perfect for you and your Real Housewives of Beverly Hills -obsessed fur baby. Whether they’re binge-watching on the couch or strutting their stuff on the sidewalk, your dog will be the most fashionable on the block in this classic white collar with rose gold hardware (available in other sizes and designs ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VaxCO_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Vanderpump Pets Classic Lisa Collar $30.99

21. Spode Woodland Dogs Pet Bowl

Bridgerton -loving pups can lap up their fancy food from this chic ceramic dog bowl by Spode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4RgW_0hWkeznP00

Spode Woodland Dogs Pet Bowl $49 Buy now

22. Trill Paws Sup Personalized Dog & Cat ID

This Trill Paws personalized ID tag from Chewy.com is for all of the hypebeasts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKJuM_0hWkeznP00

Trill Paws Sup Personalized Dog and Cat ID $25

23. Arlo Skye The Pet Carrier

Fancy four-pawed jet-setters can curl up on the comfy memory foam mattress in Arlo Skye’s airline-compliant faux leather carrier , which has a sleeve that can be attached to your carry-on luggage handle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tGfU_0hWkeznP00

Arlo Skye The Pet Carrier $275 Buy now

24. Disney Minnie Mouse Floral Collar & Dog Leash

Got a Disney loving-dog? They can wear their fandom for their favorite bow-wearing rodent with this floral collar and leash set . It’s part of online pet retailer Chewy’s sitewide National Dog Day sale , which promises a $30 e-gift card when you spend $100 or more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B014r_0hWkeznP00

Disney Minnie Mouse Floral Collar and Leash Set Buy now

25. Ruffwear Switchbak

For the canine who doesn’t mind pulling their own weight on trips, Ruffwear’s Switchbak harness and pack makes your helpful pup look even cooler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ByZUO_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Ruffwear Switchbak Dog Harness $69.95

26. Lekesky Dog Carrier Backpack

Devotees of dogs and utilitarian design won’t mind carrying their pets around in this stylish backpack , which features faux leather accents and an expandable back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRAj0_0hWkeznP00

Buy: Lekesky Dog Carrier Backpack $39.99

27. The Worthy Dog Plaid Sidekick Harness Vest

Every fashionable K9 needs a plaid harness vest that looks like a million bucks (but doesn’t cost a ton of dog bones).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cx3dW_0hWkeznP00

The Worthy Dog Plaid Sidekick Harness Vest $24 and up Buy now

28. Max-Bone Elma Poop Bag Holder

Who says your poop bag holder needs to look crappy? Not Max-Bone, which is known for its fashionable dog accessories (including many Disney collaborations). This playful elephant option made from luxe leather offers a whimsical alternative to those pill-shaped containers — and we like that they also offer eco-responsible compostable doo-doo bags , too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YTx9X_0hWkeznP00

Max-Bone Elma Poop Bag Holder $45 Buy now

29. Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Dog Collar

Nothing’s more adorable than baby Yoda — unless you’re talking about your playful puppy. This Mandalorian -inspired dog collar (the perfect gift Star Wars fans and their furballs ) goes well with the matching leash and harness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWMHk_0hWkeznP00

Star Wars The Mandalorian Dog Leash $11 and up Buy now

30. Pagerie The Dórro Dog Collar

If money is no object when it comes to your precious pup, try pampering them with luxury pet brand Pagerie’s butter leather collar with sleek silver hardware. ( Miranda Kerr ‘s cool canine Teddy wears the brand’s accouterments.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCTWF_0hWkeznP00

Pagerie The Dorro Dog Collar $380 Buy now

Comments / 0

