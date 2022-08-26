Read full article on original website
Police: Drunken man arrested after firing shots in Virginia Beach
A man was arrested after Virginia Beach police say he fired several rounds while drunk early Sunday morning.
Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News. Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers...
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Norfolk Police investigate undetermined death on N Military Highway
Police responded to the 1200 block of North Military Highway after a call came in at 5:42 p.m., on Monday.
Suffolk deadly shooting suspect wanted
A woman was fatally shot in Suffolk early Sunday morning, in what investigators confirm was a domestic-related incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/woman-fatally-shot-in-suffolk/
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection to fatal shooting
WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection …. Jury set for trial in Newport News officer accused …. A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley …. Hampton Roads prepares for suicide prevention awareness …. Mistrial in case of man accused...
Court documents reveal new details about road rage turned deadly shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — New court documents describe the moments before a shooting took the life of 51-year-old Crystal Mittelstadter in a supermarket parking lot in Newport News. According to a criminal complaint, As-Siddiq Abdul-Aziz first encountered Mittelstadter around City Center Boulevard and Warwick Boulevard Friday afternoon, in what's...
Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend. One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department. The DUI crash happened on...
Norfolk woman's car stolen; signal jammers block neighborhood's security cameras
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers block …. Briefing: Kaine and Scott join Portsmouth leaders …. Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old Missing Florida girl found traveling in truck in …. Judge could rule on if two books previously found...
Norfolk woman’s car stolen; neighbors believe signal jammers used
We've told you about the new tactics thieves are using to make it more difficult to find them. One of those tactics is now being used on a wider scale in a Norfolk neighborhood.
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate
Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male victim who had been struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police confirm 16 cars involved in I-264 Norfolk tunnel crash
Virginia State Police confirmed 16 cars were involved in a crash on Interstate 264 in the eastbound lanes of the Downtown Tunnel from Portsmouth to Norfolk over the weekend.
Police: Man caught trying to steal catalytic converter in Norfolk
A man was arrested early Sunday in Norfolk after police say he was caught trying to steal a catalytic converter.
Suffolk police looking for murder suspect
Harris has not been located and is considered armed and dangerous.
Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial
Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/mistrial-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-odu-student/
Local man sentenced to life plus 15 yrs. for 2020 deadly shooting of girl in ATL
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced for the 2020 shooting and killing of a 7-year-old girl at a mall in Atlanta.
