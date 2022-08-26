ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portsmouth man sentenced to life in shooting of 7-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to life without parole after being convicted of fatally shooting a 7-year-old in Atlanta. Police said Kennedy Maxie was struck by a stray bullet fired by Daquan Reed back in December 2021 while Maxie and her family went Christmas shopping in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Officer charged with murder on trial in Newport News. Tides’ Turn Back the Clock Night returns August 30. TOP PLAYS! Season debut of Friday Night Flights Top …. Tree trimming truck overturns on Godwin Blvd in Suffolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen; signal jammers...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Suffolk deadly shooting suspect wanted

A woman was fatally shot in Suffolk early Sunday morning, in what investigators confirm was a domestic-related incident. https://www.wavy.com/news/crime/woman-fatally-shot-in-suffolk/
SUFFOLK, VA
Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection to fatal shooting

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Suffolk police looking for man wanted in connection …. Jury set for trial in Newport News officer accused …. A cure for the health care desert in the Berkley …. Hampton Roads prepares for suicide prevention awareness …. Mistrial in case of man accused...
SUFFOLK, VA
Hung jury in Norfolk murder trial

Javon Doyle faced more than a dozen charges connected with the death of Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/mistrial-in-case-of-man-accused-of-killing-odu-student/
NORFOLK, VA

