cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
goiowaawesome.com
DEPTH CHARTIN': SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
We've made it through the long, perilous off-season, folks -- there's an actual Iowa football game on the schedule and it's less than seven days away. On Saturday, Iowa will suit up and host South Dakota State to get the 2022 season underway. Huzzah!. There's a new depth chart out...
3 News Now
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
KCRG.com
Skaters say goodbye to Riverside Park with one last competition before relocation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday afternoon marked the final competition at Riverside Skate Park in Cedar Rapids. This Sunday’s events is part of a series of competition taking place this summer hosted by Eduskate, a skate shop downtown, and owner Nate Sherwood. “It’s been a lot of fun,”...
rcreader.com
“Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era” and Sean Fitzgibbon Exhibits, September 3 through October 23
Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Maquoketa IA. Visitors to the Muscatine Art Center can explore two very different stories from Muscatine’s past from September 3 through October 23, with the venue's main floor hosting Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era, and the Stanley Gallery's middle floor housing a series of graphic illustrations by Sean Fitzgibbon.
KCRG.com
Connor Colby shaping up to be the next offensive line mainstay in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate Connor Colby is living the dream. “I grew up rooting for Iowa my whole life,” Colby said. “Just knowing that I fulfilled a childhood dreams is definitely a good feeling.”. He fulfilled that dream up close last season. He...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
KCRG.com
“Clash at Kinnick” T-shirts raising money for the Stead Family Children’s Hospital
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Liberty and City High are coming together for more than just a football game Friday night. The two schools helped put together a T-shirt fundraise, and five dollars from every order will be donated to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Brian Miller from The...
msn.com
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds,...
KCJJ
IC Police increase school presence at City High after students approached by men last week
The Iowa City Police Department is increasing its presence in and around Iowa City High School after two men reportedly approached multiple students on Friday. The Daily Iowan reports that a student was reportedly approached by two white males on Lucas Street when walking home after school. They allegedly asked if the student wanted to play a game. The student declined and quickly headed home to notify their parents, who contacted police.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Daily Iowan
Iowa election officials navigating new GOP election law ahead of midterms
As Iowa election officials prepare for the midterm elections, county auditors could face criminal penalties under a recent law passed in the GOP-controlled legislature. Senate File 413, signed in March 2021, made it illegal for election officials to fail to follow state guidance and state election laws. They could face up to 5 years in jail and a fine of at least $750 but not more than $7,500.
KCRG.com
Food Truck Festival in Cedar Rapids canceled
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids has been canceled. Organizers said most of the food trucks backed out due to conflicts with the Market After Dark, which is also scheduled for Saturday in downtown Cedar Rapids.
hawkeyecollege.edu
Don Hummer Trucking Donates Truck, Trailer to Hawkeye Community College Truck Driver Training Program
WATERLOO–Don Hummer Trucking in Cedar Rapids has donated a 2019 Kenworth T680 automatic transmission truck and trailer to Hawkeye Community College for use in its Class A Commercial Drivers License (CDL) training program. “We understand that it is critical to support entry-level training, including donating equipment to schools like...
Daily Iowan
Hinson and other Republicans poke holes in Biden’s agenda ahead of midterms
Republicans are aiming to campaign on a few ideas to push their red wave this midterm election, which comes on the heels of dissatisfaction with Biden’s administration. U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, held her second annual barbecue bash on Sunday afternoon at the Linn County Fairgrounds, in hopes to garner support for her re-election in the midterms this November. About 750 people attended the rally.
Lost Island Theme Park: What Went Wrong in 2022
In the first year of business, Lost Island Theme Park was hoping for a longer season as they will now close their doors earlier than they wanted to for 2022. Looking back on the 2022 season I think it'd be safe to say it wasn't exactly the start Lost Island was looking for. The park opened this past June and according to KWWL, the park was seeing anywhere from 250-700 daily guests.
Daily Iowan
Photos: ‘Clash at Kinnick’
Liberty Lightening defeated the City High Little Hawks, 36-19, during The Clash At Kinnick in Iowa City on Friday. This was the first time in 40 years high school teams touched the field. City High, who was favored after a 41-0 win over Liberty in 2021, never led on Friday...
A Downtown CR Restaurant Reopens Today at a New Location
One of my favorite local restaurants is finally ready to show off their new location! Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that Runt's Munchies will reopen for business TODAY (August 30th)!. Runt's Munchies first opened at 529 5th Ave SE in Downtown Cedar Rapids five years ago,...
A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Mon. Aug. 29, 2022
WATERLOO – One person was killed in a shooting on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials. At around 12:07 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting in an apartment at 226 Palmer Drive. Officials located Cortavius Benford, 26, who had been shot one time at the scene. He later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. After an investigation, police arrested Savion Wilson, 23, and charged him with first-degree murder. Wilson is being held at the Black Hawk County Jail on a $1 million bond.
