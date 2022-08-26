Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Dumpsters Days returning to Rocky Fork Lake area
The Highland County Health Department, through support from the Highland County Board of Commissioner’s Office, will hold a Dumpster Days event by providing a community dumpster at Rocky Fork Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The city of Hillsboro will host a free Community Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the old firehouse located at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street. PERI meets Sept. 8. The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will...
Times Gazette
Eight vying for fair queen, king titles
Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
wnewsj.com
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
Fall on the Farm is Back and only 45 minutes from Cincinnati, Ohio
There's nothing like it! Pumpkins, apples, and cozy fires. You can find all of that and more at Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio. Open 7 days a week. What is Blooms & Berries Farm Market in Loveland, Ohio?
Car crashes into home in central Ohio, killing man on porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man sitting on his porch was killed Monday evening when a car driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into the home, the State Highway Patrol says. Cody Jordan, 27, of Chillicothe, was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center after the crash but died of...
Adams Countians rank #1 in Ohio as super commuters
By Sherry Larson People’s Defender Commuting to work is necessary for most peo
linknky.com
Suspicious package detonated near Covington church
The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control. Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported...
wnewsj.com
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
Times Gazette
Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge
WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
sciotopost.com
Structure Fire in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
New website provides free naloxone to Ohio residents
RecoveryOhio today announced the creation of Naloxone.Ohio.gov, a new resource that provides Ohioans with a simplified process for obtaining free naloxone, a life-saving drug used to reverse an opioid overdose.
Brown County mourns death of longtime first responder
Brown County mourns the death of longtime first responder, Wayne Bingaman. After being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June of this year,
General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio
WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WOUB
An attack on a Vinton County High School freshman leaves family with questions for the district
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – A freshman at Vinton County High School was treated for a concussion and other minor injuries after an attack by a fellow student during lunch on the fifth day of classes, leaving her father with a lot of questions for the school administration. Aric...
