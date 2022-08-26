ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, OH

Times Gazette

Dumpsters Days returning to Rocky Fork Lake area

The Highland County Health Department, through support from the Highland County Board of Commissioner’s Office, will hold a Dumpster Days event by providing a community dumpster at Rocky Fork Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Times Gazette

TAKE NOTE

The city of Hillsboro will host a free Community Cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at the old firehouse located at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street. PERI meets Sept. 8. The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will...
Times Gazette

Eight vying for fair queen, king titles

Six girls and four boys will vie for the title of Highland County Fair queen and king, respectively, on Sunday, the opening day of the fair’s 75th anniversary. The theme for both the contest and this year’s fair is Dirt on my Boots, Fall in the Air, It’s the Best time of Year, at the 75th Highland County Fair.
linknky.com

Suspicious package detonated near Covington church

The Covington Police received a report of a suspicious package outside Latonia Baptist Church on Monday. To exercise caution, they called in the City of Cincinnati’s bomb squad to detonate the package, which was found just to be a suitcase of clothing. Lt. Col. Justin Wietholter, the assistant chief...
NBC4 Columbus

Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
Times Gazette

HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control. Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft. INCIDENTS. A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported...
wnewsj.com

Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class

The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
Times Gazette

Lynchburg man indicted on domestic charge

WILMINGTON — A former Lynchburg man who is a domestic violence repeat offender has been indicted on a charge of domestic violence (DV). Grand jurors indicted Charles E. McCrobie, 40, of Martinsville, and formerly of Lynchburg, alleging he committed domestic violence on May 4, 2022. McCrobie has two prior...
sciotopost.com

Structure Fire in Pickaway County

Pickaway – Fire department has been called to the scene of barn fire in New Holland around 9 am on Monday. According to early reports, the fire is at the 26900 block of Locus Grove Road in New Holland. Mutual aid was called in from Williamsport, Tanker, and Manpower...
NBC4 Columbus

Chillicothe man dead after driver hits porch

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit the porch of a house in Chillicothe Monday evening. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 6:20 p.m. along Pleasant Valley Road near State Route 104. A 2005 Cadillac CTS, driven by a 35-year-old Chillicothe […]
WOWK 13 News

General Mills to bring 30 more jobs to Southeastern Ohio

WELLSTON, OH (WOWK) – General Mills and local organizations in Jackson County, Ohio are working on a new project to create 30 more jobs at the company’s Wellston, Ohio facility. Officials with General Mills say the company is investing $100 million to expand it’s operations creating Totino’s Pizzas and Pizza Rolls in Wellston. With the […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH

