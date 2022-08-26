Patriots to close out preseason against McDaniels, Raiders

LAS VEGAS (WPRI) — Josh McDaniels will be watching Patriots quarterback Mac Jones closely Friday night, but this time from the opposite sideline.

The Patriots will be playing in Las Vegas for the first time as they take on the Raiders in their final preseason game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. on The CW Providence.

McDaniels was hired by the Raiders in the offseason, marking his second stint as a head coach in the AFC West. (He coached the Broncos in 2009 and 2010.) The majority of his career was spent in New England, serving in various roles from 2001 to 2008 and as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2021.

He spoke highly of the quarterback he coached as a rookie last season.

“I love that kid. I really do, and I spent a lot of time with him, obviously last year,” McDaniels said. “Great human being, got a bright future, really competitive guy that wants to do it right. Everything … wants to do everything right.”

“Those are always things that are difficult when you leave and you go somewhere else and you there’s going to be people that you miss, maybe more than others, but you’re going to miss them all,” he continued.

Several players followed McDaniels to Vegas, including backup QB Jarrett Stidham, RB Brandon Bolden and FB Jakob Johnson. Other former Patriots – DE Chandler Jones, S Duron Harmon and TE Jacob Hollister – joined the team in the offseason.

The Patriots’ roster also features three former Raiders: OL Trent Brown, WR Nelson Agholor and LB Raekwon McMillan.

The two teams held joint practices this past Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I love the joint practices. I think it’s really good work. Especially here, like I said, get in the heat, go against a team with a lot of familiar players and really good coaches,” Jones said. “They’re always fun, but this one was a lot of fun, just having some familiar faces out there too.”

The Patriots and Raiders will meet again in Week 15 of the regular season. The Sunday Night Football matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 18.

New England has won the past six regular season matchups and holds an 18-14-1 overall record against the Raiders.

