Read full article on original website
Related
Man refuses to eat daughter-in-law's home-cooked food after accepting an invitation to dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My paternal grandfather was an unpleasant man. He never had a good thing to say about anything or anyone. My mother dreaded going to his house for any reason; unfortunately for her, he may have been her father-in-law, but he was also her tenant. So he called her whenever anything went wrong in the house.
digitalspy.com
Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors
Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
digitalspy.com
Which Radio DJs Have You Actually Met?
Thought I'd make this thread been as the DJ I met is actually in trouble and getting sentenced soon. So I was friends with 2 DJs from Yorkshire Coast Radio in 2010 when they had a cafe on the seafront back then. When visiting sometimes other DJs from the station would go there such as Wes who now does the breakfast show with Leanne on LDC Radio. However one night when I was there someone quite famous from BBC Radio Leeds was sat on a table next to where I was. That was Alex Belfield and I got the opportunity to look around the BBC centre in Leeds which was good at the time. Remember asking him the question why BBC Radio Leeds broadcasts from Holme Moss on 92.4mhz in-between Radio 3 and 4's frequencies and he told me that he's got a lot more important things to worry about than that. Also that he felt like jumping off the building and it looked like something was bothering him then. Better not say anymore.
digitalspy.com
Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship
She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
digitalspy.com
EastEnders Episode Discussion 29/8/2022 - Feared Of Scary Jean 🎶
On the day of Linda's court hearing, she tells Zack that her divorce from Mick is now official. Janine is furious when she finds out that Mick plans to visit Linda if she goes to prison. She responds by giving Jada money and blackmailing her to help bring down Linda.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Beats ‘The Sandman’ as Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Comedy ‘Me Time’ Debuts as No. 1 Film
The Michelle Monaghan vehicle “Echoes” was the most-viewed title on Netflix during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on Aug. 19. With 68.5 million hours watched, the limited series passed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was watched for 53.8 million hours in the same period and had held the No. 1 position on the English-language series chart for the three weeks prior. “Me Time,” the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, debuted as the second-most-watched title of the week and the No. 1 movie. Racking up 59.2 million hours watched in its...
digitalspy.com
EE - I said no! (spoilers)
I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
digitalspy.com
Love Island's Gemma Owen reveals big update on Luca Bish romance
Love Island finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish are officially an item!. We thought it was never going to happen; the former was happy enough to slow things down and wait until her 'partner' had met her family – including her footballing icon dad Michael Owen – but now they've finally moved onto the next stage.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
What do you think of the character Jada
I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
digitalspy.com
EE Freddie (Spoilers/Speculation)
Based on the newest spoilers of Freddie thinking Billy is his dad and Honey telling Billy to contact Little Mo, would you like to see her return even for a cameo to add some weight to this storyline? If ever there was time for her to return it's now. Posts:...
digitalspy.com
Death of Diana - 25 years ago
It was a Saturday night/Sunday morning in August 1997 when Diana Princess of Wales was killed in Paris. Who was on air, what did you do, how did you handle it? And what did radio stations do in the days that followed. This is some audio that I collated back...
digitalspy.com
EE: Where Dots Money 💴 Should go.. ideas.
Dot came into a fortune in quite a dramatic way. Yes, Eastenders have a huge recent history of making a big deal of something (especially money) and letting it be a completely pointless story.. But they have an opportunity here. Personally, I could quite imagine Dot leaving all her money...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digitalspy.com
EE Trailer - Will you be watching this autumn?
As always my darling, looks fabulous. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. As always my darling, looks fabulous. They've really stepped it up a gear. It feels like I've got my show back. Yep, it...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Mack commits shock betrayal, and 8 more big soap moments this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Mack cheats on Charity. (Thursday at 7.30pm on ITV) Struggling to find a way to tell...
digitalspy.com
June Brown to be honoured as Dot is written out of EastEnders later this year.
Hopefully they do a Dot Week with quite a few returns from EE History. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at least they are finally listening to the people next up being back Chrissie Watts. The fact they haven't done anything yet is shameful, but at...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdaily 29/08/22: In Denial
Hope you’re all having a good Bank Holiday. Worried that Dan will never accept Noah, Amelia asks him to run away with her to London. Meanwhile, Nate and Naomi flirt and enjoy each other's company. Elsewhere, Chas is frustrated when Faith remains in denial about dealing with the effects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
digitalspy.com
Lost In Space star reveals why new drama reshot dark murder scene
Lost In Space actor Shaun Parkes has opened up on the behind-the-scenes process of a particularly dark murder scene in his new show The Suspect. Parkes plays veteran police officer DI Vincent Ruiz on the ITV drama, who is assigned to an investigation into the possible murder of a young woman found in a shallow grave.
digitalspy.com
Nikki Bella marries Artem Chigvintsev and announces new reality show documenting wedding
Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev who have married. Former WWE Superstar Nikki announced the happy news on Monday (August 29) in an Instagram post, sharing a series of photos from her big day. The post, which Nikki captioned, "We said I DO," showed Nikki and...
WWE・
66 Of The Funniest Work Memes You'll Want To Circle Back To
"I don't wanna work, I just wanna bang on this mug all day." —Michael Scott, The Office
Comments / 0