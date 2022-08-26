ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.30.22

Good morning: Here's your first look at the issues behind today's Florida politics. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, Florida Retail Federation endorse Ron DeSantis for re-election

‘Gov. DeSantis’ leadership saved countless jobs and businesses across our state and has enabled our industry to thrive once again.’. The Florida Retail Federation and Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association are throwing their support behind Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election bid, pointing to his insistence on keeping the state open during the pandemic as a key reason.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Miramar, FL
State
Illinois State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

‘We Draw the Lines’ tour targets voter turnout, Gov. DeSantis’ ‘unconstitutional’ congressional map

The tour kicks off in Sanford at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and concludes more than a month later in Jacksonville. One week after the Primary Election, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map, which erased two Black-performing districts in Florida, are launching a statewide tour to mobilize minority voters in key counties.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Feds, state, Seminoles defend Florida sports-betting deal in court; No Casinos pushes back

The tribe briefly offered sports betting before the courts forced it to stop. In a fight over who can control gambling in Florida, the state and the Seminole Tribe of Florida have filed arguments with a federal appellate court defending their five-year, $2.5 billion gambling compact, which would allow sports betting statewide as long as all bets are funneled through computer servers on tribal land.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gelber
Person
Fentrice Driskell
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Kristen Welker
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Al Lawson
Person
Tina Polsky
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis controls $130M+ to Charlie Crist’s $1.6M as General Election season kicks off

With the Democratic Primary over, can the challenger catch up and remain competitive?. Democrat Charlie Crist secured the nomination for Governor, but spent most of his campaign cash getting there. As of Aug. 19, four days before the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary, his candidate account had under $1 million in cash-on-hand, and a campaign committee had less than that.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis announces $68M electric bus buy; activists ask what’s next

The Republican Governor is putting Florida’s Volkswagen settlement money to use. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is setting aside $68 million to purchase 227 electric buses in 13 of Florida’s most urban counties. But at least one activist group wants to know his next steps to advance green tech.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

St. Pete Firefighters’ union endorses Lindsay Cross in battleground HD 60

Cross faces Republican Audrey Henson in the upcoming General Election. The St. Petersburg Association of Firefighters is endorsing Democratic candidate Lindsay Cross in battleground House District 60. The local firefighters’ union represents more than 380 firefighters across St. Pete, South Pasadena, and Lealman. “We believe you will honorably serve...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
floridapolitics.com

Gov. DeSantis re-ups Glen Gilzean, adds Ed Moore to Ethics Commission

Gilzean currently serves as the panel’s Vice Chair. Gov. Ron DeSantis has named Central Florida Urban League President and CEO Glen Gilzean and former Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) President and CEO Ed Moore to the Florida Commission on Ethics. The Florida Commission on Ethics is a...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Democratic Party#Florida Politics#Election State#Karla#Referendums#United Teachers Of Dade#Gop#School Board#Democrats#Utd#Hispanic#Americ
floridapolitics.com

Nearly $2M haul for state unclaimed property auction

'An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed funds just waiting to be claimed.'. Florida’s unclaimed property auction in Tampa pulled in $1.95 million, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis’ Office announced. The auction “was a huge success, generating more than $1.95 million in auction proceeds with more than...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida gas prices on the rise again

Florida's average price Monday morning was $3.61. After being treated to 10 consecutive weekly declines in the average price of a gallon of gasoline, Florida drivers were hit with a price increase in the past week, as gas rose again to $3.61. The 7-cent increase in the average price of...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy