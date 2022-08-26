The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would love to finish his trilogy if given the opportunity. He sat down with Empire Magazine ahead of Glass Onion to talk about his time in the Lucasfilm orbit. While discussion of his movie has not slowed down at all. There is some wondering if he'll ever get to work on that proposed trilogy after the reaction to The Last Jedi. Johnson told the outlet that he'd be "heartbroken" if the opportunity never came his way. But, the Knives Out director is doing pretty well for himself regardless. For certain fans, there is a desire to get as far away from his work as possible. But, there are ardent defenders of The Last Jedi as well. It's impossible to please everyone, and Star Wars in the modern era exemplifies that adage. Check out what Johnson had to say about the future right here.

