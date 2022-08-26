Read full article on original website
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Star Wars: Rian Johnson Would Love to Finish His Trilogy
The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson would love to finish his trilogy if given the opportunity. He sat down with Empire Magazine ahead of Glass Onion to talk about his time in the Lucasfilm orbit. While discussion of his movie has not slowed down at all. There is some wondering if he'll ever get to work on that proposed trilogy after the reaction to The Last Jedi. Johnson told the outlet that he'd be "heartbroken" if the opportunity never came his way. But, the Knives Out director is doing pretty well for himself regardless. For certain fans, there is a desire to get as far away from his work as possible. But, there are ardent defenders of The Last Jedi as well. It's impossible to please everyone, and Star Wars in the modern era exemplifies that adage. Check out what Johnson had to say about the future right here.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be an Explosive Ending for Phase 4
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans on Reddit have come up with some pretty good ideas as to what might happen in the film to justify that lofty position in the MCU's history. Prior phases have ended on huge story beats, from Marvel's The Avengers to Ant-Man (which followed Avengers: Age of Ultron) to Spider-Man: Far From Home (after Endgame). Each of these movies marked an obvious chapter-turn in the ongoing story of the MCU and, generally speaking, such sweeping moments have been kind of missing from most recent Marvel movies (aside from Spider-Man: No Way Home's introduction of the multiverse).
Knives Out Sequel Characters Revealed
The original Knives Out focused on one family and a supposed murder that brought them all together, with Empire Magazine revealing the first details on the sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery's characters and the connections between the impressive ensemble. Like the debut movie, this sequel enlisted a number of talented performers to bring the story to life, but the new setting and premise means people's lives have been brought together in entirely unexpected ways, with Daniel Craig being the only returning cast member, reprising his role of Benoit Blanc. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be debuting on Netflix on December 23rd.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
One Piece Comes to Life in Epic Live-Action Skypeia Trailer
One Piece will be hitting the world of live-action thanks to Netflix's upcoming adaptation that has already cast several Straw Hat Pirates along with the early villains that Luffy and his crew fight against in the Shonen manga's first stories. Before the television series hits the streaming service, however, one fan has used a clever blend of live-action footage and computer-generated animation to imagine one of the biggest story arcs coming to life in the Skypiea Arc.
Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards
Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Hocus Pocus 2 Gets Official Poster
We're just a month away from the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+, which will feature the return of the wicked Sanderson sisters, who have taken the spotlight in an all-new poster for the sequel. Fans have already gotten our first glimpses at the characters in a teaser for the upcoming film, though the posters have kept the trio to the shadows. With only a few weeks to go before their wickedness is unleashed, we might be getting even more hints of the Sanderson sisters before they make their official return on Disney+ on September 30th.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Beats ‘The Sandman’ as Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Comedy ‘Me Time’ Debuts as No. 1 Film
The Michelle Monaghan vehicle “Echoes” was the most-viewed title on Netflix during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on Aug. 19. With 68.5 million hours watched, the limited series passed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was watched for 53.8 million hours in the same period and had held the No. 1 position on the English-language series chart for the three weeks prior. “Me Time,” the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, debuted as the second-most-watched title of the week and the No. 1 movie. Racking up 59.2 million hours watched in its...
Dandadan Anime Rumors Resurface Thanks to WIT Studio
Dandadan is one of the best series under Shueisha right now, and the supernatural rom-com is gaining fans by the day. Of course, this means the pleas for an anime have already started. It seems inevitable the series will head to TV at some point with the only question being when the adaptation gets underway. And now, new rumors have popped up about a Dandadan anime under WIT Studio.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include World War Hulk, Star Wars & More
New and old dominate the list this week (more new than old) with a healthy dose of titles from the pen of Charles Soule. The release of She-Hulk on Disney+ has fans' spec-brains working overtime, with other green-skinned beings also making an appearance. A Spidey clone pops in along with the legendary Frank Miller ushering in a new era we call "Miller-Time" (maybe not since it's taken.). And Star Wars, so much Star Wars. The mega-franchise is featured more than once, but where? You'll just have to read on to find out for yourself on this week's Top Ten!
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
