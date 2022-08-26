Read full article on original website
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Levi Barnum (Stryker)
The male Athlete of the Week is Stryker football player Levi Barnum. The Stryker running back set a school record for rushing yards in a game with 347 on 18 carries and three touchdowns in Stryker’s season opening 46-0 win over North Adams (MI). PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Van Wert, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Defiance Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on August 30, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Boys XC @ Defiance Early Bird Open (Area Teams)
AREA RUNNERS IN TOP 10: 1. Jack Callan (Wauseon) 16:24; 5. Wyatt Mitchell (Fayette) 16:56; 7. Zach McWatters (Pettisville) 17:02; 8. Aidan Pena (Wauseon) 17:05; 9. Caleb Harrow (Archbold) 17:05; 10. Aden McCarty (Archbold) 17:05. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option...
Williams County United Way Holds Sixth Annual Glow Run
GLOW RUN … The Defiance College Volleyball team came out to the fair grounds to cheer on runners, and help mark the trail with large glow sticks. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS) Williams County United Way believes in advancing the common good through strategic foc... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Kevin McDougall Leads Bryan Eagles Fundraising For Ability Center Assistance Dog Program
One of The Ability Center’s programs in Northwest Ohio is getting Assistance Dogs into schools and homes, and for Kevin McDougall it has been his niche. McDougall is an active member of the Bryan Eagles and has been the liaison for about 20 years for them in connection w...
Stryker Homecoming 2022 Full Of History & Fun
(PHOTOS BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Saturday, August 27th, 2022 blessed Stryker residents with some beautiful weather for their homecoming, which was planned by the Stryker Area Heritage Council. Beginning at 11 a.m. with a parade which featured Jeeps along with... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER...
Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night
WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
H.O.P.E. Center At Edgerton Schools Celebrated
H.O.P.E. CENTER RIBBON CUTTING … Helping Others Prosper Everyday are the encouraging words that make the acronym for this new educational center at Edgerton Schools which focuses on children with autism. Superintendent Kermit Riehle proudly welcomed everyone who showed up to celebrate as the... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Hancock County Fair Starts Wednesday
The Hancock County Fair is set to kick off this Wednesday. The opening ceremonies will actually be held Tuesday evening at 7, and that will be followed by the King and Queen Coronations at the Old Mill Stream Centre. Lots of activities are planned throughout the fair’s run, including KOI...
City Of Wauseon Featured In Marvel Comic
The City of Wauseon, Ohio was featured in the Marvel Comics Series titled Marvel X. The first edition of this comic was released on January 8th, 2020 and featured a character by the name of David who’s house was located in Wauseon, Ohio. Taking place on an alterna... PLEASE...
Edgerton Board Of Education Moves Into New Space
GREAT NEW ADDITION … Edgerton Schools Superintendent Kermit Riehle is thrilled that the Board of Education now has their own room. Ever since 2004 they have been meeting in the elementary library which meant they had to set up each time they had a meeting and then return the room to its regular ...
Archbold Rotary Hears From Area Football Official
WHAT IT TAKES TO BE AN OFFICIAL … Friday Night Lights has held a special meaning for Derek Krueger (center) and his Rotarian brother Dexter (left) as they have worn the striped shirt of high school football officials together, including play-off games. Derek explained what it takes to become an official and qualify to officiate play-off and state championship games. The program was arranged by Luther Gautsche.
Archbold Football Coach David Dominique Previews Season For Rotary
SEASON PREVIEW … Archbold coach David Dominque (right) is starting his 8th year as the team’s head coach coming off last year’s 12-1 season when the Streaks beat Wauseon, won the league title and made the play-offs. Archbold, along with Liberty Center, are picked to be the leading contenders in the NWOAL this fall. The program was arranged by Royal Short.
North Adams (MI) @ Stryker Football
Stryker’s season and home opener brought about plenty of firsts for the eight man football program. Take a look at these program firsts, in Stryker’s 46-0 win over North Adams-Jerome, Michigan: The program’s first shutout, the first season opening win, the first home win, the least amount of first downs allowed (2) and most ever rushing yards by a single player, 347.
Cupp Announces Release of $800,000 Local Projects in Allen County
8/29/22 Press Release from the Ohio House of Representatives: COLUMBUS – Bob Cupp, Allen County State Representative and Ohio House Speaker (R-Lima) today announced the approval of significant funding for Allen County roadwork improvements and state building renovations. The two projects were approved today by the State Controlling Board.
Hot Head Burrito ribbon cutting
Hot Head Burritos opened for business in Van Wert, Ohio on Monday, Aug. 29., located at 1038 S. Washington St. Regular business hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pictured from left to right are Mitch Price from Citizen’s National Bank, Madison Bronson from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Mark Verville from the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, Nathan Rager the owner of Hot Head Burrito/Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, and his kitchen crew.
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Board Approves Account With Farmers & Merchants
ACCOUNT ESTABLISHED … Williams County Port Authority board members John Drinnon (left) and Bart Westfall (right) get ready to vote on getting an account with Farmers and Merchants. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF) The Williams County Port Authority meeting from Aug... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ...
New members, positions on Fair Board
The Fulton County Fair Board welcomed some new members and had faces in new positions this year. Ron Rice, of Archbold, former Vice President, stepped up to Fair Board President, and Max Nofziger, of Wauseon, is the new Vice President. Other new members include Julie Garrow, of Wauseon, Duane Gordon,...
Allen Co. Fair is over and fairgrounds gets ready for Max's Trader Days
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Now that the fair is over, the Allen County Fair Board and staff cannot take a break, because they have another big event just around the corner. The Allen County Fair is the largest event for the fairgrounds, but next weekend can be arguably the second largest, Max's Trader Days and Water Dog Races. There will be over 1,000 vendors and traders all over the fairgrounds for the three-day event, bringing in tens of thousands of people every year. So, the fairgrounds needs to be ready for them.
County Fair kicks off Friday
Full animal barns, rows of agricultural displays, area merchants, a bustling midway, tantalizing fair food, and the sights and sound of tractors, derbies, and music will welcome Fairgoers to the 165th Fulton County Fair. Set to run Friday through Thursday, Sept. 8, the Fair marks the end of summer for...
