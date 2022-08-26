Elton John has said he hopes his new musical collaboration with Britney Spears will help “restore her confidence in herself”.Spears has not released an album for six years. After being released from her controversial conservatorship last year, she suggested that she was “scared of people and the business”.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote on Instagram last December. “I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’“So much wasted time to only embarrass...

