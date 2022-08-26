Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch
Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
papermag.com
Britney Spears Shocks Fans With New Conservatorship Claims
Britney Spears is ready to speak her truth. “I honestly still to this day don’t know what really I did, but the punishment of my father… I wasn’t able to, you know, see anyone or anything. You have to imagine none of it made sense to me,” Spears said, recalling how her mom's best friend and her two girlfriends had "held me down on a gurney" at a sleepover the night before.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Pregnant Tessa Hilton Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Bodycon Romper — See the Poolside Photo!
Barron and Tessa Hilton are getting close to meeting their new addition!. On Sunday, Tessa, 28, shared a new photo on Instagram that put her baby bump on display underneath a black romper. In the snap, Tessa stands barefoot next to a glass fenced-in pool as she looks out into the distance.
TMZ.com
Kid 'n Play's Christopher Martin Says LeBron's 'Very Involved' In 'House Party' Reboot
Christopher Martin -- one half of the iconic rap duo Kid 'n Play -- says the "House Party" reboot is in great hands with LeBron James ... telling TMZ Sports the NBA superstar is working nonstop to make sure the movie is a success. As we previously reported, the modern...
Britney Spears’ dad, Jamie, allegedly boasted that he had court on his side
Britney Spears claimed her father, Jamie Spears, boasted about having the Los Angeles court system on his side amid their contentious fights over her conservatorship. In a bombshell audio clip briefly posted to her YouTube on Sunday, the “Hold Me Closer” singer, 40, alleged that when she was forced into a mental health facility in early 2019, it was one of the first times she ever spoke up for herself. “I didn’t want to ever go there,” Britney said. “I was, like, ‘Why are you guys doing this?’” The pop superstar then claimed her father, 70, told her, “‘Now you don’t have to go,...
Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine, 24, Seen With BF In Palm Beach Amid Parents Divorce: Photos
Sistine Stallone, 24, was spotted out in Florida just one day after news broke that her mom Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce from her dad Sylvester Stallone, 76. The Rocky actor’s daughter was seen grocery shopping in Palm Beach with her boyfriend on Thursday, August 25, keeping a neutral expression on her face straight face. Sistine and her beau carried multiple shopping bags back to their car after making their way through the parking lot.
Stereogum
Elton John & Britney Spears – “Hold Me Closer”
Elton John and Britney Spears have released a new song, “Hold Me Closer.” The duet is Spears’ first single in six years and her first music since being released from a conservatorship this past November. News of the song started circulating last month after reports emerged that...
Madonna Sticks Out Her Tongue During NYC Bike Ride: Photos
It’s Madonna’s world and we’re just living in it! The Material Girl was spotted back in New York City on Friday, August 26 after a whirlwind trip to Sicily to celebrate her 64th birthday. Rocking a colorful spandex top, flower-graphic jogger pants and a skull baseball cap, Madonna enjoyed a bike ride in the Big Apple with some friends. To prove she’s the one and only queen, the “Like A Virgin” hitmaker stuck out her tongue in a playful mood.
Elton John hopes Britney Spears collaboration will ‘restore her confidence in herself’
Elton John has said he hopes his new musical collaboration with Britney Spears will help “restore her confidence in herself”.Spears has not released an album for six years. After being released from her controversial conservatorship last year, she suggested that she was “scared of people and the business”.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs,” she wrote on Instagram last December. “I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told ‘No…’“So much wasted time to only embarrass...
thebrag.com
A ‘Beauty and the Geek’ star was asked to be on ‘Love Island’
Beauty and the Geek Australia winner Karly Fisher has told her followers that she was approached to star in Love Island prior to her stint on BATG. Karly held a Q&A session on her Instagram, which has come increasingly popular with influencers and reality stars in recent months. One of her followers asked, “Would you go on Love Island? You’d be amazing on there.”
Pound The Alarm: Nicki Minaj Returns To VMAs With Gloriously Raunchy Performance
The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper's performance was worth the wait.
Sydney Sweeney Under Fire After Posting Pics Of Mom’s 60th Birthday Bash That Some Say Was MAGA-Themed
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney was accused of attending a MAGA-themed 60th birthday bash for her mom after she posted pictures of the event, which took place on Saturday, to her Instagram account. The 24-year-old actress shared several photos and clips of the “hoedown”-themed celebration, where she can be seen sporting a cowgirl-inspired outfit, riding a mechanical bull and square dancing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) While the actress herself did not appear to make any political statements, one partygoer was spotted wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt and others were seen wearing MAGA-style hats, similar...
TMZ.com
Ozzy & Sharon Osbourne Give New Reason for Leaving U.S., Too Divided
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have already said they're leaving the U.S. to head back to their native England -- but their rationale has changed ... now citing political problems in America. The longtime rock-and-roll couple did an interview with The Observer -- where they talked about a lot, including OO's...
Britney Spears’ mother Lynne responds to singer’s now-deleted audio message claiming abuse
Britney Spears’ mother Lynne has responded to a now-deleted audio clip in which the singer accused her family of abusing and abandoning her. On Sunday night (28 August), the pop star released a 22-minute audio clip on YouTube that included fresh allegations about the conservatorship that controlled her life for 13 years. In the video, Spears said she was “more angry” at Lynne than her father and then-conservator Jaime Spears because “[Lynne] wouldn’t speak up” for her. “I heard when reporters would call her at the time, and ask questions of what was going on, she would go innocently...
Yung Gravy confirms he’s dating Addison Rae’s mum Sheri Nicole Easterling
Rapper Yung Gravy and Addison Rae’s mother, Sheri Nicole Easterling, have confirmed they are dating.The couple made their debut at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (28 August) evening, walking the red carpet together and sharing a kiss in front of the cameras.Yung Gravy, 26, told MTV he contacted Easterling, 46, online because he thought she was “fine”.The pair said they initially got to know each other over FaceTime before meeting in person.“You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen...
