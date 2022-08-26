Read full article on original website
Dandadan Anime Rumors Resurface Thanks to WIT Studio
Dandadan is one of the best series under Shueisha right now, and the supernatural rom-com is gaining fans by the day. Of course, this means the pleas for an anime have already started. It seems inevitable the series will head to TV at some point with the only question being when the adaptation gets underway. And now, new rumors have popped up about a Dandadan anime under WIT Studio.
One Piece Comes to Life in Epic Live-Action Skypeia Trailer
One Piece will be hitting the world of live-action thanks to Netflix's upcoming adaptation that has already cast several Straw Hat Pirates along with the early villains that Luffy and his crew fight against in the Shonen manga's first stories. Before the television series hits the streaming service, however, one fan has used a clever blend of live-action footage and computer-generated animation to imagine one of the biggest story arcs coming to life in the Skypiea Arc.
Chainsaw Man Release Brutal New Poster
Chainsaw Man is finally around the corner, and all eyes are focused on the much-anticipated anime. After all, the fall season will welcome Denji to the small screen, and Studio MAPPA has been tasked with overseeing his debut. Of course, that means promos for the adaptation are starting to heat up, and the newest comes in the form of a rather brutal poster.
Hunter x Hunter Creator Expands Team Ahead of Series Return
Hunter x Hunter is finally making a comeback after its manga was on hiatus for several years, as the creator of the Shonen franchise, Yoshihori Togashi has been dropping countless hints as to the progress of Gon and his fellow hunters. With the artist responsible for this beloved anime world sharing recent updates with fans counting down the days until the series' return, Togashi has recently shared a major "call to arms" when it comes to making sure that the manga can be all that it can be.
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
Netflix Top 10: ‘Echoes’ Beats ‘The Sandman’ as Kevin Hart-Mark Wahlberg Comedy ‘Me Time’ Debuts as No. 1 Film
The Michelle Monaghan vehicle “Echoes” was the most-viewed title on Netflix during the Aug. 22-28 viewing window, its first full week of availability after premiering on Aug. 19. With 68.5 million hours watched, the limited series passed Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which was watched for 53.8 million hours in the same period and had held the No. 1 position on the English-language series chart for the three weeks prior. “Me Time,” the comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, debuted as the second-most-watched title of the week and the No. 1 movie. Racking up 59.2 million hours watched in its...
Futurama Reboot Episode Titles Officially Revealed
Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express are being saved from cancellation once again as Hulu announced earlier this year that Futurama was returning with new episodes on its streaming service. While a release date for the Matt Groening series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the episode titles for the return of this beloved animated series have arrived online, giving us an idea of what these quirky animated characters will be up to.
Lovecraft Country Fans React to HBO's House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon's start on HBO has fans thinking about Lovecraft Country. The Game of Thrones prequel has been given top-billing from the network. In addition to the biggest marketing spend in HBO's history, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has thrown his full weight behind the show as well. Back in 2020, hopes were high the Misha Green's sci-fi show would get similar support. The network decided not to pursue a season 2 and the rest is history. There are still pangs of what could have been from fans on social media. Discussions of "Sun Down Towns" and Watchmen's spotlight on the Tulsa Massacre are circulating as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to take HBO Max in a different direction. In order for shows to flourish, there has to be material investment in marketing. Some of that House of Dragon money could make a world of difference for a smaller show. (Most Game of Thrones superfans were going to watch it anyway.)
Demon Slayer Fan-Anime Brings Its Craziest Upper Moon Fight to Life
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is working hard on its third season behind the scenes, and the anime will return with the manga's Swordsmith Village arc. Of course, this means Muichiro and Kanroji are about to become a big focus in the show, and more of the Upper Moon are on their way. And thanks to one animator, fans can see how one of the manga's wildest Hashira fights could go courtesy of Kokushibo himself.
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
Chicago P.D. Fan-Favorite Star to Exit Series After 10 Seasons
A mainstay of Chicago P.D. is officially leaving the series. On Monday, Variety confirmed that Jesse Lee Soffer will be exiting the show after its upcoming tenth season. Soffer has portrayed Detective Jay Halstead since the Season 2 premiere of Chicago Fire, and has appeared in all 187 episodes of Chicago P.D. thus far. His departure will officially take place sometime this fall. It is unclear at this point how he will be written out of the show, especially now that Halstead has married Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiradakos) and become a significant part of the series' titular police department.
Twisted Metal TV Series Wraps Filming
The Twisted Metal TV series has wrapped production on its first season. For those unaware, Twisted Metal is one of the most iconic PlayStation franchises out there thanks to its edgy tone and aesthetic, memorable characters, and incredibly fun vehicular combat. Unfortunately, Twisted Metal hasn't had a new game since the PlayStation 3, largely leaving one of PlayStation's most prominent franchises in the dust. With that said, rumor has it that a new game is on the way and could be used to at least partially promote Peacock's Twisted Metal TV series in some capacity. As of right now, no one knows if the game is even real, let alone when it could release, but we do have new information about the live-action TV series.
House of the Dragon Episode 3 Preview Offers More Detailed Look at Creepy New Villain
Through two episodes, HBO's House of the Dragon has been all about the Targaryens. There are characters from other houses involved in the story, but the root of the entire story is the line of Targaryen power. Both the heroes and the villains of the series seem to be those in House Targaryen, save for one chilling new villain that was introduced at the end of the second episode. While very little information is available about this villain, the preview for the show's third episode offers a much better look at them.
