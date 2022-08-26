Read full article on original website
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
WRDW-TV
Rabid fox found in Aiken County; 1 person exposed, health officials say
AIKEN, S.C.- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed that a fox found near Rivera Road and Varden Drive in Aiken has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. The fox was submitted to a state laboratory...
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
Sumter County call of possible drug overdose now believed to be murder; 1 in custody
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter County investigators have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man - a crime originally called in as a possible overdose. The investigation began on Aug. 19 when deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office were called to Antelope Drive near Dalzell for a man who had become unresponsive.
West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
FOX Carolina
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
Animal Services care for goat at local school
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at a Colleton County school had a memorable visitor Tuesday morning. Colleton County Animal Services were requested at Northside Elementary School Tuesday morning in response to a goat. Animal Services posted to Facebook looking for its owner. The goat’s owner quickly came forward and said it must have […]
live5news.com
Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
live5news.com
SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
live5news.com
N. Charleston neighbors faced thigh-deep water during Monday flooding
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For residents in one North Charleston community, getting home from work or school might have seemed like an impossible task during flooding caused by Monday’s heavy rainfall. With only one entrance and exit into the Charlestowne Village Mobile Home Park, one resident said his...
WRDW-TV
Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements
ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
BCSO’s Major Brabham to serve as police chief in Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Moncks Corner on Monday announced who will lead its police department. David Brabham, who currently served as a Major with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, will join the Moncks Corner Police Department with more than 27 years of law enforcement experience. The search for a new police […]
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
wgxa.tv
South Carolina man wanted after police chase in Washington County
WASHINGTON County (WGXA) --- A South Carolina man is wanted after investigators say he led police on a police chase in Washington County. According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit led Sandersville Police Department.
WRDW-TV
More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight Covid homelessless
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he is distributing more than $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity caused by the Covid pandemic’s negative economic impacts. In all, 20 projects will be awarded from the American...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
Colleton County law enforcement agencies to host National Night Out
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Community members are invited to Colleton County’s National Night Out happening in October. National Night Out is an annual community event held across the country to enhance police-community partnerships. Colleton County’s National Night out is scheduled for October 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Baptist Church on […]
The Post and Courier
Photos: North Charleston Police Department practices active shooter scenarios at Dunston Elementary School
North Charleston Police officers practiced active shooter drills at Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Officers were accompanied by North Charleston fire fighters training to provide medical aid. 1 of 16.
