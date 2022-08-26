ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trenton, SC
Ridgeville, SC
Government
City
Kershaw, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Ridgeville, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley family says neighborhood flooding getting worse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several inches of rain fell on Monday across the Lowcountry leaving extensive flooding behind. That led to major problems on roadways and properties taking a toll on drivers, homeowners, and business owners. The flooding impacts were felt in the City of Charleston, North Charleston, and more. For one West Ashley family, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Animal Services care for goat at local school

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students at a Colleton County school had a memorable visitor Tuesday morning.   Colleton County Animal Services were requested at Northside Elementary School Tuesday morning in response to a goat.   Animal Services posted to Facebook looking for its owner.  The goat’s owner quickly came forward and said it must have […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Corrections Facility#Correctional Officers#Prison#S C Dept#Scdc
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SNAP and EBT outage in South Carolina restored

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is reporting that the third-party processor for EBT cards has confirmed to DSS that all systems have been restored. According to DSS, cards issued to clients should be operational statewide at approved EBT retailers. The EBT system was restored...
ECONOMY
WRDW-TV

Georgia to use COVID-19 cash for community improvements

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas. Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access, Kemp announced Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wgxa.tv

South Carolina man wanted after police chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON County (WGXA) --- A South Carolina man is wanted after investigators say he led police on a police chase in Washington County. According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit led Sandersville Police Department.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

More than $62 million distributed by Kemp to fight Covid homelessless

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday he is distributing more than $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity caused by the Covid pandemic’s negative economic impacts. In all, 20 projects will be awarded from the American...
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

7 deer illegally shot in South Carolina, game warden says

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in the hunter’s […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy