Read full article on original website
Related
KEPR
SIU Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Special Investigation Unit releases new details in their investigation of an incident involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer in the 400 Block of N. Columbia Center Blvd., in Kennewick on August 22nd. SIU Detectives said the incident occurred just before...
KEPR
Desert Sky Elementary welcomes students for the first time Tuesday
Richland, WASH. — Schools are back in full force tomorrow and students will sit in desks at Desert Sky for the very first time. Desert Sky is the 11th elementary school to be added to the Richland School District. Nicole Blake was named the principal of Desert Sky in Spring of 2022.
KEPR
Benton-Franklin County Fair wraps up
That's a wrap for the Benton-Franklin County Fair & Rodeo!. Organizers say despite not having a full count as of yet, with preliminary numbers, they are confident that this year was a record breaker for not only attendance but also for the revenue that is brought in to our community.
Comments / 0