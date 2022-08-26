Read full article on original website
Newark campus professor rehired after resignation amid mental health crisisThe LanternNewark, OH
Football: Baling hay and being a captain: Stover ‘handles business’ on family farm and football fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the CountryTravel MavenMansfield, OH
Mailbox thefts a growing concern in Ohio, US
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) – As Groveport Police investigate after mailboxes outside the post office on Main Street were broken into, a security expert said this type of theft is a growing problem across Ohio and the country. Police said the theft of the blue mailboxes happened overnight Monday, with everything inside the boxes being stolen. […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox & Licking County FSA is Hiring! Be Part of Our Team!
The Knox & Licking County Farm Service Agencies (FSA) are accepting applications for a full-time Program Technician. FSA is seeking candidates with basic office, agricultural knowledge or farming experience to perform work in support of Ohio agriculture and farmers. FSA is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build, and/or continue your career. FSA helps America’s farmers, producers, and landowners make investments or improvements to their agricultural operations and assists producers in recovering from the impacts of natural disasters and market fluctuations. Be part of our team and help support the well-being of Ohio agriculture and the American public.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Mount Vernon Heroes Needed
Here is a list of the service areas where new volunteers are CURRENTLY needed by the American Red Cross:. Disaster Response Volunteer – respond to local fire and other disaster events to provide immediate assistance to local families. – 6 KNOX COUNTY VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!. Office Volunteers – Assist with...
cdrecycler.com
Eagle Crusher Co. names president
Eagle Crusher Co. Inc., Galion, Ohio, recently announced Mike Tinkey has been promoted to president of the company effective immediately. Susanne Cobey, who previously served as president, will remain as CEO of the company. According to a news release, Tinkey served as chief financial officer since joining Eagle Crusher in...
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
themountvernongrapevine.com
End Overdose in Knox County
Observed on the 31st of August each year, International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) seeks to create better understanding of overdose, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths, and create change to reduce the harms associated with drug use. The Knox Substance Abuse Action Team (KSAAT) invites the Knox County community to...
wksu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
spectrumnews1.com
Hope Valley is personal mission for Newark residents
NEWARK, Ohio — Hope Valley is a mental health and wellness retreat center offering different treatments through its vision statement, "Help Others through Personal Experiences." For founder Jamie Clouse and Executive Director Violet Queen, the endeavor is a leap of faith, but they are using their life experiences to...
West Virginia man indicted in Columbus for acquiring illegally transported ginseng
COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal grand jury in Columbus indicted a West Virginia man on charges of receipt, acquisition or purchase of illegally transported protected plants and falsification of records, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Tony Lee Coffman, 59 of Birch River, West Virginia, faces six counts in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Council AD-HOC Meeting ends before it starts
BUCYRUS—Thursday night’s committee meetings for the Bucyrus City Council went smoothly for the first few minutes anyway. During the Finance Committee meeting, Chairman Dan Wirebaugh invited the new manager of a shoe store that is due to open in Bucyrus to speak. Cory Bright, Manager of the new...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Means Big Things for You
Ohio is more than just a great place to do business. Ohio is an attitude, a legend, and a source of pride for everyone who calls it home. The Job Dream Team offers some information about Ohio and why you should consider making it your business’s new home. Columbus,...
msn.com
They were some of the last journalists at their papers. Then came the layoffs.
The only full-time news reporter at the Daily Jeffersonian kept busy until recently. Kristi Garabrandt drove around Guernsey County, Ohio, for three years covering local council meetings and Eagle Scouts, photographing community events and writing a series on drug addiction. The Daily Jeff, as it’s called locally, has been around...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Finding for Recovery of $17,861 Issued Against Former Knox County Engineer’s Office Employee Following Theft, Fraud Convictions
Columbus – A finding for recovery of $17,861 was issued Tuesday against the former fiscal officer for the Knox County Engineer’s Office, who was sentenced to prison earlier this year after admitting he used a county credit card to make personal purchases, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Millicent Krebs
Update: This Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been cancelled. On August 28, 2022 at 12:00 PM, Millicent Krebs was last seen after church. Law enforcement believes that she walked away from her home and has not yet returned. Law enforcement are concerned for her safety. The incident took place in Licking County, OH on Maple St in the city of Granville 43023.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick found in Morgan County
By Chris Penrose, Professor & Extension Educator, Agriculture & Natural Resources, Ohio State University Extension, Morgan County. I became disheartened a few weeks ago after I sent a bunch of ticks to a lab on campus to get identified and they confirmed what I feared: that we have the Asian longhorned tick here in Morgan County. If I am correct, that makes five types of tick we likely have present in the county and many parts of Ohio. Ticks can give us Lyme Disease, Anaplasmosis, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and a disease that makes us allergic to red meat.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Celebrate the Unofficial End of Summer at Ohio State Parks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – It may be nearing the end of summer but it’s not the end of fun at Ohio State Parks. With a full lineup of activities offered throughout the state, there is adventure in every direction!. On land or in water, under a cool tree canopy...
themountvernongrapevine.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 30, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) A deputy was dispatched to Kenyon College on a theft from a vehicle. The complainant stated that his catalytic converter was removed from his vehicle. Deputy took photographs of the vehicle and a report was made. Nothing further at this time.
