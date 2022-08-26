The Knox & Licking County Farm Service Agencies (FSA) are accepting applications for a full-time Program Technician. FSA is seeking candidates with basic office, agricultural knowledge or farming experience to perform work in support of Ohio agriculture and farmers. FSA is an exciting and rewarding place to start, build, and/or continue your career. FSA helps America’s farmers, producers, and landowners make investments or improvements to their agricultural operations and assists producers in recovering from the impacts of natural disasters and market fluctuations. Be part of our team and help support the well-being of Ohio agriculture and the American public.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO