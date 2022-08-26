PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO