Technology

Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List

PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5

Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?

Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?

Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Warzone Mobile Twitter and Instagram Hinting Toward an Official Release

Some interesting news has taken place in the Call of Duty universe. We all know about the upcoming new game, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Well, it seems that these two games will be available on more than just console and PC. Recently, Activision created a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Instagram account. This account has already been verified and has one post. A post that we will discuss more later.
Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5

With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
