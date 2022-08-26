Read full article on original website
Apex Legends Clip Shows the Game Still Needs a Hit Registration Fix
It's no question that Apex Legends has had issues in the past regarding hit registration. There have been several incidents where players have hit almost every single shot without doing any damage. Fans of the game have gone tired of this problem as it has gone on for a long...
Warzone Season 5 Weapon Tier List
PPSh-41 (VG) These options in the S Tier all form Warzone's weapon meta moving forward. After the nerfs to the KG M40, STG44, Cooper Carbine and SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x optic, the Grau 5.56 has stolen the show early on. Right by its side as a main AR option, however, is the Automaton, which moves up the list by virtue of not being nerfed. For sniper support, look no further than the Volk, which should be a perfect option when paired with the newly buffed snipers. For now, the all-new EX1 laser rifle slots in here as well, so long as players are using the right barrel and aren't trying to beam others from extreme ranges. The RA 225 charts here as well, fitting right in as the newest Vanguard SMG with the full package. Ultimately, after being unquestionably at the top for some time, the Marco 5, Armaguerra 43 and H4 Blixen could see their stays in the S Tier cut moving forward now that each received some heavy nerfs to their damage multipliers and recoil. Perhaps the biggest winner to start Season 5 is the SVT-40, which was already a TTK monster but is just now made viable thanks to it using assault rifle Ammunition instead.
Warzone Content Creator Reveals 'Best' Meta Weapon for Season 5
Warzone content creator and loadout wizard WhosImmortal has picked the STG-44 as the best meta weapon for Season 5. The STG-44 is no stranger to the Warzone meta, with the gun being the top option for players just two seasons ago. It did receive numerous nerfs, but it never fully left the spotlight.
Swagg Says the P90 is the Best SMG in Warzone Following Buffs
Warzone creator Swagg claims a recent buff has made the P90 the best SMG in the game. The buff arrived in the massive Season 5 update, released Aug. 25, alongside bug fixes and a ton of weapon balance changes. One of these balance changes involved the P90. The patch notes...
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Will There Be a Warzone Pacific Season 6?
Since the introduction of Call of Duty Vanguard, the title has had five total seasons that coincide with Warzone, the ultra popular battle royal that has served as a counter part to the last three Call of Duty titles. Season Five just released on Aug. 24 and is titled "Last...
Warzone Operation: Last Call LTM: What is it?
Debuting with the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is Operation: Last Call, a limited-time mode (LTM) that's said to be inspired by Search and Destroy. For those wondering just what it is and if it's any good, here's a breakdown of Operation: Last Call LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone.
DrDisrespect Not Happy With Warzone's Heroes vs Villians Event
Notorious streamer DrDisrespect was quick to shoot down the newest season of Warzone. After stating multiple times throughout his career that he was done with Call of Duty, the Doc is back for the last season of Warzone. Raven Software tried to go out with a bang, adding a new...
Call of Duty Battle.net Game Deals Sale Revealed
Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Battle.net Game Deals sale.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Warzone Mobile Twitter and Instagram Hinting Toward an Official Release
Some interesting news has taken place in the Call of Duty universe. We all know about the upcoming new game, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Well, it seems that these two games will be available on more than just console and PC. Recently, Activision created a Call of Duty Warzone Mobile Instagram account. This account has already been verified and has one post. A post that we will discuss more later.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5
With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
The Lords of the Fallen Playable Platforms Listed
The Lords of the Fallen playable platforms is pretty limited.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Elden Ring System Requirements Confirmed
Elden Ring system requirements were posted and then removed from Steam.
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight System Requirements
With the news that WoW's next expansion, Dragonflight, could be launching this year, fans have flocked the pre-order page. We've detailed the system requirements that PC players will need to ensure smooth sailing.
New Pokemon Grafaiai Teased for Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon is just a few months away from yet another installment to the franchise. Its no question, that everybody like Pokemon and the games that come with it. And it's that time for another new game.
