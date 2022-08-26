Horse-Drawn Wagon Crushes 3-Year-Old To Death In Clay Township: Police

A NLCRPD vehicle and the wagon involved in the deadly accident. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional police departmentJillian Pikora

A 3-year-old was killed in a farm accident on Friday, August 26, 2022, authorities say.

The child "was struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon" and "was pronounced dead at the scene," as stated in a release by Northern Lancaster County Regional police.

The incident happened along Sunnyside Road in Clay Townshipat 11:15 a.m., according to the release.

The NLCRPD conducted the on-scene phase of the investigation including scene documentation, image capture, and interviews of witnesses and family members. The department says it will not release additional details on this matter at the time of this publication.

The child's identity will be released after their next of kin is notified.

