La Joya, TX

5-year-old boy dies in hot car outside elementary school

 3 days ago

A 5-year-old boy died after he was found in a hot car outside a South Texas elementary school, officials said.

A 911 call came in at 4:04 p.m. Thursday reporting that an unresponsive boy was found inside a car parked at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, La Joya Independent School District Police Chief Raul Gonzalez said at a news conference Friday.

The temperature climbed to 101 degrees in Hidalgo County on Thursday, with a heat index -- what temperature it feels like with humidity -- of 105 degrees.

MORE: Hot car dangers: How to keep your kids safe this summer

The little boy was a relative of a campus staff member, Gonzalez said. The boy, whose name was not released, was also a student in the district, according to La Joya Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gisela Saenz.

"I want to assure parents and our community that our schools are safe. This was an isolated incident," Saenz said at the news conference. "We're providing support to our students and staff with additional counseling services."

His death came on the elementary school's ninth day of the new year.

MORE: Sensors, 4D imaging, flashing lights: How automakers are trying to prevent hot car deaths

This marks the 19th child to die from a hot car in the U.S. so far this year, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

More than 1,000 kids have died in hot cars since 1990, the organization said.

Click here for tips to keep your kids safe in hot cars.

Comments / 613

Jane plane Doe
3d ago

Here we go get again. Someone claiming they forgot a child. Did you remember your cellphone or your purse? I'm truly tired of reading about these. RIP little one.🙏🏼💔

Reply(30)
443
so cal beach
3d ago

Everyone knows not to leave their kids or pets in hot cars…. We hear it everyday…. If it is done now, then u wonder if it’s done purposely … I am saddened and sickened … this poor child….💔🙏

Reply(15)
204
Ashley Hoffer
3d ago

How does a 5 year old not know how to get out of their carseat and out of a vehicle? All 5 of my kids have to be told to stay in the car by 3-4 years old when we stop.

Reply(85)
179
 

