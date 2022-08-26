ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

This Week In Trivia: Billboard Hot 100, Shazam, & Disney

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVWXH_0hWkWLiB00

Between Bells recaps the biggest stories of the week, hosts Baker Machado and Azia Celestino learn a thing or two at the same time. It's This Week In Trivia!

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Nancy Grace, Remy Ma, Simple Plan & More: The Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.Nancy Grace Talks DNAFamed TV host and former prosecutor Nancy Grace appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about her Peacock show Bloodline Detectives. The series examines how years-old cold cases are solved by using forensic evidence. Grace talked to Cheddar News' Baker Machado about the real-life implications the show and its findings are having on impacted families. "When...
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Shazam#Trivia#Billboard Hot 100
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheddar News

Leroy Chiao on NASA Delay of the Artemis I Rocket Launch

NASA postponed this morning’s launch of its Artemis I rocket after issues arose during the countdown. Leroy Chiao, a former NASA astronaut, joined Cheddar News to explain why Artemis I’s launch was delayed. “Basically, the big problem is with engine number three. There are four core stage engines. Number three failed to allow liquid hydrogen to flow in to cool the engine bell and basically to keep it from melting.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Cheddar News

U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Lows to Kick Off Week

U.S. stocks closed near session lows on Friday. Friday's sell-off continued as investors price-in expected rising rates and tighter U.S. monetary policy from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Industrial Average dropped 0.57%, the S&P 500 fell 0.67%, and the Nasdaq shed 1.02%. Loreen Gilbert, founder and President of WealthWise Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Rocket Launch Scrubbed & Mickey Mantle Record: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, August 29, 2022:1. ARTEMIS LAUNCH SCRUBBEDAfter we sent out the Need2Know newsletter this morning, NASA scrubbed the Artemis rocket launch due to a fuel leak. The new launch hasn't been scheduled yet, but could come as soon as Friday. When it does lift off, the mission will mark a significant milestone in NASA's plans to send humans back to the moon. This time test dummies will be taking the ride in the crew capsule, but if it goes well astronauts could go up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheddar News

Elon Musk Points to Whistleblower Claims in New Bid to Kill Twitter Deal

Elon Musk believes he has new evidence that Twitter provided fraudulent information when he made his $44 billion takeover bid for the company.Musk filed another notice requesting the termination of the Twitter deal on Monday, saying that the company knowingly withheld the fact it was not in compliance with laws. The filing referenced a Washington Post report on Twitter’s former chief security officer Peiter “Mudge” Zatko becoming a whistleblower. Musk's team cites allegations that the company was not complying with a 2011 FTC consent decree regarding data privacy, unfair trade practices, and consumer protection laws. Zatko also claimed Twitter was in...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Consumers Feel Better About Economy After Three Months of Declining Confidence

Americans' feelings about the economy improved in August for the first time in three months, according to the latest Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.  The monthly survey, which asks consumers about their view of business and labor conditions, increased to 145.4 from 139.7 in July. The positive turn is notable given the recent whiplash-inducing mix of economic data. To list just a few of the seemingly contradictory numbers: Inflation remains at a 4o-year high but is beginning to moderate. The housing market is in a "recession." Gross domestic product is down for the second quarter in a row. Gross domestic income...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Is It Safe? Consumers Warned of Possible Health Risks From Delta-8 THC or 'Diet Weed'

A buzzy cannabis product has been taking the U.S. by storm. Proponents of delta-8 THC, or "marijuana-lite," as it is sometimes known, promise a product that feels like a milder version of traditional cannabis and is also fully legal.If it sounds too good to be true, that's because it likely is. And experts are calling attention to potential health risks delta-8 THC could pose to unwitting consumers. "When people go into gas stations, or people go into health food stores or smoke shops, and they see these products there, it's natural to think that they're okay, that they're sanctioned to some...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Cheddar News

Republicans Lose Steam Ahead of Midterm Elections, According to New Poll

President Joe Biden's low approval rating, the country's soaring inflation, and months of high gas prices fed conventional wisdom that Democrats would lose the November midterms in spectacular fashion. But a new poll paints a less grim picture for the party in power.A CBS News poll released Sunday found that while Republicans are poised to retake the House majority, projections now show them taking the lead with 226 seats, just 12 more than Democrats are projected to hold. That's down from a 230-seat projection in CBS' election tracker in July, and much lower than House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy's projection...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Mickey Mantle Is Still Breaking Records With 1952 Baseball Card That Sold for $12.6 Million

Baseball legend, the late Mickey Mantle, hit another one out of the park this weekend when his rare mint condition 1952 Topps trading card sold for a staggering $12.6 million. Expectations were high when the auction began last month. The card last sold in 1991 for $50,000 but after the auction wrapped up this weekend, it has become the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold. It beat a record set in May when a Diego Maradona jersey worn in the 1986 World Cup sold for $9.3 million. A Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private deal for...
MLB
Cheddar News

Queer-Centric Health Care Provider Tries to Tackle Monkeypox Without Stigma

While the monkeypox outbreak has so far been highly prevalent among those who identify as LGBTQ, public health officials have taken pains to stress that the disease is not exclusive to that demographic, nor is it exclusively sexually transmitted. The situation has placed queer-centric healthcare provider FOLX Health in the difficult position of trying to provide needed care to LGBTQ patients while making sure not to contribute to the perception that monkeypox is a "gay disease" — as HIV/AIDS was initially treated in the 1980s.  Threading that needle, the company last week launched a virtual service targeting the disease that includes education,...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cheddar News

Fed Chair Powell Says Rate Hikes Will Continue 'Until the Job Is Done'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell didn't mince words on Friday morning as he laid out the central bank's forward-looking agenda from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. "We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done," said Powell, referring to the Fed's mission to bring down inflation to its longer-run goal of around 2 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Index plummeted 400 points and S&P 500 fell 2 percent following the speech, which marked the beginning of the weekend-long economic symposium hosted annually by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Central bankers from all over the world are gathered at...
JACKSON, WY
Cheddar News

Misconceptions About Climate Change a 'Self-Fulfilling Prophecy,' Study Says

A supermajority of Americans are concerned about climate change and support transformative policies, but most people don’t realize that. This widespread misconception could be harming efforts to meaningfully push back against climate change’s existential threat.“These misperceptions represent … a self-fulfilling prophecy: one where underappreciated levels of support for climate policy inhibit support for climate solutions needed, and undermine nascent efforts at substantive change,” a study, published in Nature Communications, reads.About 80 to 90 percent of Americans drastically underestimate the popularity of policies like carbon taxes, fully renewable energy mandates, and the Green New Deal. They estimate that just 37 to...
ENVIRONMENT
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy