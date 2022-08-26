Read full article on original website
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
CNBC
Dollar Tree's stock tumbles as rival Dollar General's bet on food and groceries pays off
All dollar stores are not created equal. Look at what's happening between Dollar General and Dollar Tree if you want proof. Both dollar stores beat earnings forecasts, but what's important lies within the retailers' outlooks. Dollar General raised its same-store sales guidance for the fiscal year and it's now above...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
How Rising Interest Rates Could Affect These Mortgage REITs
A rising inflation rate has been a drag on the U.S. stock market for much of 2022. The Fed’s recent moves to curb inflation by raising interest rates multiple times may have kept inflation from growing much worse. But as Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted in his speech the other day, high inflation remains a significant ongoing problem, and the Fed will continue raising rates until inflation is substantially reduced.
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why that's great news for the stock market.
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
investing.com
Morgan Stanley Sees an Attractive Setup on SentinelOne Ahead of Earnings
American cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday, and with its stock price down 46% in 2022, investors will be watching how it performed during its latest quarter. Ahead of the earnings report, analysts at Morgan Stanley and BofA both provided commentary.
Popculture
Family Dollar Plans to Slash Prices Nationwide
Family Dollar is undergoing a few changes to meet the demands of its customers. The company has announced plans to cut prices in order to boost sales, NBC News reports. "Competitive pricing at Family Dollar will over the long term enhance our sales productivity and profitability, and ultimately our opportunity to accelerate store growth," said Mike Witynski. He is the president of Dollar Tree, which purchased Family Dollar in 2015.
FOXBusiness
Lowe's helping hourly front-line employees fight inflation with $55M in quarterly bonuses
Lowe's is doling out $55 million in quarterly bonuses in an effort to help alleviate some cost pressures its hourly front-line employees in the United States are facing due to high inflation. "These associates have the most important jobs in our company, and we deeply appreciate everything they do to...
Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’
Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Dollar General Is Still a Monster Stock to Buy
High inflation is causing more consumers to frequent the chain.
FOXBusiness
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales
Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Marathon Oil 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion. Buying $1000 In MRO: If an investor had bought $1000 of MRO stock 5 years...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
General Dynamics Initiated At RBC Capital, With Notable Upside
RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with Outperform rating and a price target of $275, implying an upside of 19%. The analyst states that GD is a leading supplier of business jets, government IT services, ships, and ground equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It faces near-term risk associated with the broader economic outlook, he added.
Despite Price Cut, RBC Capital Is Bullish On Catalent's Long Term Targets
RBC Capital Markets cut the price target on Catalent Inc CTLT from $155 to $125 with an Outperform rating. The analyst notes that the company reported mixed Q4 FY22 earnings as revenue was 1% below consensus and EBITDA 1.5% above. Adjusting for foreign exchange, EBITDA guidance did come in below...
How To Trade Chewy Stock Before, After Q2 Earnings
Analysts expect Chewy to report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $2.48 billion. Chewy looks primed for a bounce but may be settling into a longer-term bearish pattern. Chewy, Inc CHWY is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. The recently...
