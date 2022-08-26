ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Rising Interest Rates Could Affect These Mortgage REITs

A rising inflation rate has been a drag on the U.S. stock market for much of 2022. The Fed’s recent moves to curb inflation by raising interest rates multiple times may have kept inflation from growing much worse. But as Fed chairman Jerome Powell noted in his speech the other day, high inflation remains a significant ongoing problem, and the Fed will continue raising rates until inflation is substantially reduced.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
Morgan Stanley Sees an Attractive Setup on SentinelOne Ahead of Earnings

American cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is set to report earnings after the close on Wednesday, and with its stock price down 46% in 2022, investors will be watching how it performed during its latest quarter. Ahead of the earnings report, analysts at Morgan Stanley and BofA both provided commentary.
Family Dollar Plans to Slash Prices Nationwide

Family Dollar is undergoing a few changes to meet the demands of its customers. The company has announced plans to cut prices in order to boost sales, NBC News reports. "Competitive pricing at Family Dollar will over the long term enhance our sales productivity and profitability, and ultimately our opportunity to accelerate store growth," said Mike Witynski. He is the president of Dollar Tree, which purchased Family Dollar in 2015.
Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’

Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Dollar General beats on earnings with boost from grocery sales

Discount retailer Dollar General beat earnings estimates in the second quarter and has lifted its sales outlook for the rest of the year as bargain-hunting shoppers increasingly flock to the growing chain for groceries and other consumables. The company posted earnings per share of $2.98, up 10.8% from a year...
What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exxon Mobil

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Exxon Mobil XOM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Exxon Mobil. The company has an average price target of $111.82 with a high of $125.00 and a low of $83.00.
General Dynamics Initiated At RBC Capital, With Notable Upside

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with Outperform rating and a price target of $275, implying an upside of 19%. The analyst states that GD is a leading supplier of business jets, government IT services, ships, and ground equipment for the aerospace and defense industry. It faces near-term risk associated with the broader economic outlook, he added.
How To Trade Chewy Stock Before, After Q2 Earnings

Analysts expect Chewy to report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenues of $2.48 billion. Chewy looks primed for a bounce but may be settling into a longer-term bearish pattern. Chewy, Inc CHWY is set to print its second-quarter financial results after the market close Tuesday. The recently...
