Genesee County, NY

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announces 3 arrests at Wiz Khalifa concert

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three arrests were made during the Wiz Khalifa concert Thursday night at Darien Lake.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the following arrests on Friday morning:

  • Brook Garrett, 20, Buffalo – charged with harassment after allegedly striking a security guard in the head
  • Anthony Connolly, 18, Angola – charged with trespassing after authorities say he tried to get back into the venue after being ejected and told not to return
  • Kelly Norah, 20, Brockport – also charged with trespassing after allegedly trying to get back in after being ejected from the venue

All three are scheduled to appear in court on the afternoon of October 11.

