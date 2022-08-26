$100 million in new FEMA funds flow into MA to reimburse state, Boston & colleges for COVID costs

BOSTON — Tens of millions of federal dollars have been awarded to the state of Massachusetts, the city of Boston, and local colleges to reimburse agencies and schools for the cost of testing and other financial impacts of COVID-19.

On Friday, The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will be sending almost $5.7 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Boston Public Health Commission for the costs of setting up and operating testing sites during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Boston Public Health Commission with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

And that’s just a tip of the bucket.

Since August 15th, some $100 million dollars have been awarded by FEMA.

That list includes:

-Nearly $1.4 Million to Endicott College for COVID-19 Testing Costs.

-More than $60 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for steps taken to keep child care centers open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Almost $1.2 million to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for the additional costs of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-Almost $12.6 million to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) for renting hotel rooms to use as non-congregate shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

-More than $19 million to reimburse Harvard College for the cost of testing students, faculty and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, FEMA has provided more than $1.2 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

