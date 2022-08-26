You Can Thank The Woman Behind The Hilarious New Jersey Twitter Account For The Punchy White House Tweets

Read full article on original website
Terri Miller
3d ago
She’s against so many things that help the American people, how can she be a representative?? She’s not doing her duties as an elected person should.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Former Trump Official Says She Once Found Classified Documents in White House Ladies' Room
Olivia Troye, who served as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, says it was "a known thing" in the Trump White House that her colleagues were sometimes careless in handling sensitive documents. "I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Fox News
Sean Hannity: I have a message tonight for the baby brat in the hoodie, John Fetterman
Sean Hannity discussed how John Fetterman, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania as a Democrat, is trying to "raise money" off of Hannity's name on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: I have a message tonight for the very lazy Bernie Sanders-loving socialist trust fund, baby brat in a hoodie that is now running as a Democrat for the Senate in Pennsylvania. Now he recently had a few choice words for yours truly, and he's trying to raise money off of my name. Fetterman wrote, quote, "It brings me no pleasure to ask, but are you familiar with the host of a little show on Fox News named Sean Hannity?
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
CNN's Brian Stelter says Hunter Biden scandal 'not just a right-wing media story,' may prevent Biden 2024 run
During a segment on CNN's "Reliable Sources" Sunday, host Brian Stelter discussed Hunter Biden being under federal investigation with his guest Michael LaRosa, the former press secretary for first lady Jill Biden. The conversation was sparked when Stelter cited a New York Times column by Maureen Dowd urging the president...
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'
George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
Lisa Boothe: Cheney, McConnell hate Trump because he 'transformed the Republican Party'
The panelists on the "Big Sunday Show" discussed Rep. Liz Cheney's, R-Wyo., landslide primary defeat last Tuesday, her contempt for former President Trump, and her future political aspirations. "She lost by almost 40 points, I don't understand how her name is being mentioned with any sort of seriousness for 2024...
Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'
"This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that," Stephanie Grisham said.
CNN could revamp its anchor lineup this fall with personalities such as Kaitlan Collins as news network attempts to pivot away from 'opinion-mongering personalities' after profits dropped below $1 billion for the first time since 2016
CNN is considering a revamp of its anchor lineup, with less reliance on opinionated anchors like Don Lemon - a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump - and Brianna Keilar, in favor of the likes of White House Chief Correspondent Kaitlan Collins, after profits were projected to fall below $1 billion, a first since 2016.
Black flight attendant sues Delta for firing her after she posted a meme of Trump in a KKK hood
A former flight attendant with Delta is suing the airline for employee discrimination, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated for sharing an image that depicted former President Donald Trump in a Ku Klux Klan hood on her personal social media.Leondra Taylor, who is Black, filed the lawsuit against her former employer last Monday in a federal district court in Atlanta, where Delta – which is one of the only major US airlines where cabin crew are not represented by a union – is headquartered.In the lawsuit, Ms Taylor concedes that she did indeed reshare the editorial cartoon but contends...
Dr. Oz's Chances of Beating John Fetterman in Pennsylvania: New Poll
The poll, released by a Pittsburgh-area labor group, shows Fetterman surging in the closing weeks of the summer.
Michael Cohen says Trump's next move in the Mar-a-Lago probe would be to find a scapegoat — Rudy Giuliani
Michael Cohen said Trump is likely looking for a scapegoat for potential criminal charges. Calling Trump "Captain Chaos," Cohen speculated that this scapegoat could be Rudy Giuliani. "They're gonna throw him under the bus for Mar-a-Lago," Cohen told CNN host Don Lemon. Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's one-time personal...
Woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the Capitol riot is getting a break from house arrest so she can attend a Renaissance fair
A federal judge approved Riley June Williams' request to break her house arrest and go to Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire this weekend.
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
