Kern County, CA

KCSO warns about phone scam targeting Kern County residents

By Amy Pachla 23ABC
 4 days ago
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting Kern County residents.

People are reporting that they are receiving phone calls that appear to come from KCSO. The calls come from what looks like the sheriff's office public phone number, and there are even reports of the caller using the names of active KCSO personnel.

These are scam calls. KCSO does not handle Court Order Civil matters over the phone and will never ask for money or personal information.

Some red flags to watch for if you suspect a call to be a scam include callers who will not clearly identify what organization or business they are calling from, and requests or demands for money, especially via gift cards or online money transfer services like CashApp. Also, if someone demanding money over the phone says you must pay now, insists they must keep you on the phone until a payment is processed, or becomes threatening or aggressive, it is very likely you are dealing with a scammer.

The best thing you can do to protect yourself from phone scammers is to hang up. As soon as you realize you're speaking to a scammer, end the call immediately. If you have concerns that the call may have been legitimate, you can initiate a call to the the business, organization, or office the caller claimed to represent and ask about the call.

KCSO urges anyone who receives suspicious phone calls they believe to be harassing or a scam to contact their office at (661) 861-3110 or use their online reporting tool to report the incident.

KGET

Bicyclist killed in overnight accident in Wasco identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County coroner’s office identified a bicyclist who died after he was struck by a truck late Sunday evening in Wasco. Deputies were called to the intersection of Poplar and Filburn avenues around 8:19 p.m. where they found, Salvador Covarrubias, 67, suffering from major injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

Man allegedly shot girlfriend for working longer hours: docs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his girlfriend had a new job and was working longer hours, Glenn Jones spent the afternoon of Aug. 12 drinking heavily and waiting for her to get home, according to court documents. Around 7 p.m. Jones drove by Christine Patrice Medina‘s house on First Street as she pulled up and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in McFarland shooting identified

McFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — A man fatally shot earlier this month in McFarland has been identified. Michael Daniel Crumm, 23, of Delano died at the scene in the early evening of Aug. 16 in the 500 block of Third Street, according to coroner’s officials. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to […]
MCFARLAND, CA
Bakersfield Now

UPDATE: Student brings handgun to Arvin HS, arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:10 p.m.) A student was arrested Monday around 10:50 a.m. at Arvin High School for being in possession of a handgun, according to the Kern High School District. An unrelated incident Monday afternoon locked the school down temporarily, said the district. There was no...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead, 2 injured in alleged DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) — A man was killed and two women were injured Saturday in an apparent DUI on I-5 north of Lebec Service Road. Around 7:11 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol office in Fort Tejon responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a Toyota Solara. Officers said they found a male […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

