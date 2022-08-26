Maryland launches monkeypox online dashboard

The Maryland Department of Health on Friday launched an online human monkeypox dashboard.

It lists demographics, case counts, and vaccination numbers in the state.

Information will be updated each Friday, and include the following:

Total confirmed cases in the state

Confirmed cases by jurisdiction

Confirmed cases by age, sex, race, and ethnicity

Number of people vaccinated statewide

The State says it will not share information on a particular county if their case rate remains below 10 new cases.

Local Health Departments continue to offer monkeypox vaccines to those eligible per CDC guidelines, which includes:

Public Health Identified Close Contacts: Known close contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments.

Known close contacts who are identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments. Occupational Exposure: Healthcare workers who may have been exposed to a known case and Laboratory Response Network (LRN) or other laboratory staff working directly with monkeypox testing.

Additionally, officials in Baltimore City and Montgomery, Prince George’s and Baltimore Counties are making vaccines available to the following categories of individuals based on supply.

Self-Identified Partners of Cases: Individuals who are aware that one of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Individuals who are aware that one of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox. Affected Community Members: Individuals in high-risk populations who report any of the following in the past two weeks:

Individuals in high-risk populations who report any of the following in the past two weeks: Recent group sex or sex with multiple partners.

Sex or employment at a venue or in association with an event, venue, or defined geographic area where monkeypox transmission has been reported.

“Our goal is to make sure Maryland residents most at-risk for human monkeypox have the opportunity to get a vaccine,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan. “If you think you may have been exposed to human monkeypox or are eligible for the vaccine, which is free, please reach out to your local health department. ”

So far in Maryland, there have been 461 confirmed cases of monkeypox. Prince George's County reports the highest number of cases (175), followed by Baltimore City (133).

According to state data, African Americans are most impacted and account for 57.3 percent of cases. Overall, men make up 95.2 percent of residents affected.

As of Friday — 2,124 people have been vaccinated in the state.

To checkout the dashboard, click here .