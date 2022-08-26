ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Skateboarder stabs man in Oceanside

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HCFHg_0hWkT3nj00

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) - A skateboard-riding assailant stabbed another man during a confrontation in Oceanside Friday, prompting a police search by ground and air.

The assault in the 300 block of Via Del Norte was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening arm wound.

Officers, including a helicopter crew, were searching the area for the assailant -- described as a heavily tattooed, bald-headed man wearing black shorts, a blue jacket, and black Puma shoes -- through the late morning, according to police. He remained at large at midday.

It was unclear what prompted the stabbing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oceanside, CA
Oceanside, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stabs#Skateboarder#Police#Cns#Violent Crime#Via Del Norte
chulavistatoday.com

Man struck by vehicle in Chula Vista while jaywalking

A man was hospitalized on Monday with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle while jaywalking through a busy Chula Vista street. A man in his 20s jaywalked at about 8:49 a.m.when he was hit by a female driver of a silver Lexus going eastbound on E street in the second lane, according to OnScene T.V. Witnesses said the man went up on the hood of the car and onto the windshield.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Atlas Obscura

San Diego Police Department Jail Cells and Police Exhibit

Down an inconspicuous hallway in this Spanish-style outdoor mall where visitors can step into the past and see eight preserved jail cells from the 1940s. The exhibit includes photographs and information about the old San Diego Police Headquarters, which was converted into an outdoor mall appropriately named The Headquarters, which opened in 2013. Located outside the cells are replica signs with instructions for new prisoners and a height chart used in police mugshot lineups.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Two Women Stabbed During Fight in San Diego

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed several times Friday in the Teralta East neighborhood of San Diego. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 3:14 a.m. to an alley near the 4300 block of Euclid Avenue where they learned the victim was involved in an altercation with a 28-year-old woman who at some point during the argument drew a knife and stabbed the victim several times in the upper torso and arms, said Officer D. O'Brien.
msn.com

Authorities ID woman killed in fatal crash near Disneyland

ANAHEIM – A woman who was killed when the SUV she was driving crashed into a palm tree Saturday across from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim was identified as a Corona resident. Hanna Jocelyn Gomar was 32 years old, said Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “It appears that...
ANAHEIM, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy