ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

‘Antique’ head sculpture proves to be 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact, US agents say

By Mark Price
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact with a grisly past is in the hands of U.S. Homeland Security after an art dealer tried passing it off as a routine art sculpture , according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The nondescript stone head aroused suspicions Aug. 17 at the port of Memphis in Tennessee, when federal agents saw it vaguely listed in a shipping manifest “as an antique stone sculpture over 100 years old.”

Closer inspection by Egyptian art experts from the University of Memphis revealed it was the lid of a ceremonial jar likely made during “the Egyptian Third Intermediate Period, 1069 BC to 653 BC.“ That makes it around 3,000 years old, officials said.

“It is an Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity named Imsety,” U.S. Customs reported. “Canopic jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies and Imsety specifically protected the deceased’s liver.”

The lid was brought into the country illegally, officials said. International treaties restrict “importing some archaeological and ethnological materials” — a move engineered by nations to thwart black market sales of looted archaeological treasures.

Federal investigators did not identify the dealer, who is based in Europe, but report the lid was being sent “to a private buyer in the U.S.”

“The shipper also made contradictory statements regarding the declared value of the item, and CBP seized it,” officials said. “It was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination and to determine it’s provenance.”

Four canopic jars were used during Egyptian mummification, each intended to hold specific body organs, according to The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The jars (with the lid on) were typically 49 inches high , and were included among the objects entombed with a mummy.

“The best known versions of these jars have lids in the shape of the heads of protective deities called the four Sons of Horus,” the museum reports.

“The human-headed Imsety was the guardian of the liver; the baboon-headed Hapy looked after the lungs; the jackal-headed Duamutef was responsible for the stomach; and the falcon-headed Qebehsenuef cared for the intestines.”

Revolutionary War muskets found in waters off Florida revealed to be largely intact

Tourist at Little Bighorn battlefield finds piece of history buried in dirt, park says

1836 shipwreck reveals Black and Native American crews played a key role in whaling

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Andrei Tapalaga

Historians Uncover Photos Showing Human Zoos From 200 Years Ago

Filipinos are pictured in loincloths sitting in a circle together at Coney Island in New York in the early 20th centuryRareHistoricalPhotos. Many people are not aware, but Human Zoos used to be quite a common thing in the western world during the 19th and early 20th centuries. What these Zoos consisted of were tribesmen from various corners of the world put on display for the entertainment of others. Instead of cages, these indigenous people were placed in habitats that were similar to their place of origin, and in exchange for this cruel slavery, they were given the bare minimum to survive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IFLScience

Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests

In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
SCIENCE
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
ARTnews

Priceless Artifacts Recovered from 350-Year-Old Spanish Shipwreck in the Bahamas

Click here to read the full article. A new expedition has recovered a trove of priceless artifacts from a shipwreck over 350 years old in the Bahamas. The artifacts, which include jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains, will be on display at the new Bahamas Maritime Museum beginning next week. The Nuestra Señora de las Maravillas (Our Lady of Wonders) sank with a cargo of gold, silver, and gems on the western side of the Little Bahama Bank in 1656. The Spanish galleon was part of a fleet sailing to Spain from Havana with royal and privately-consigned treasures from the Americas. Failing to...
SPAIN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Art Museum#Stone Sculpture#Egyptian#U S Homeland Security#The University Of Memphis#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

8,000-Year-Old Settlement Is Found in Saudi Arabia, Offering Rare View of Prehistoric Religion

An 8,000-year-old settlement has been discovered by a group of Saudi and French archaeologists working at a site southwest of the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. Led by the Saudi Heritage Commission, the team uncovered the Neolithic-era remains using laser scanning, aerial photography, drones, and various forms of surveying. The archaeologists located the settlement at Al-Faw, an archaeological site that has previously turned up evidence of a strong trade network that sustained an ancient city. Along the edge of Mount Tuwaiq, they found a stone temple and pieces of an altar. The archaeologists said these provide a deeper understanding of religious practices...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Enormous Underground City Uncovered in Turkey

An enormous underground city has been discovered in Turkey that was created by persecuted Jews and Christians in Imperial Rome. At 74 acres, the ancient city is believed to have been inhabited as early as the 1st century, and acted as a home and synagogue for 70,000 people. It all...
MIDDLE EAST
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
476
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy