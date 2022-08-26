ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says

 4 days ago

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Merced County.

It happened just before 5:30 Friday morning at State Route 152 and Volta Road, near Los Banos.

The CHP says the semi-truck was turning left onto Volta Road when it crossed directly in the path of a man on a Harley Davidson.

The two vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

Guest
3d ago

The motorcyclist is an old childhood friend of mine. He was an EXCELLENT motorcyclist. I hope the driver of the semi truck is held responsible and justice is served!!!

Guest
3d ago

Morning star drivers drive way too fast. This is the 2nd death by them in a year. I live next to the plant and I am afraid pulling out on Volta. Morning Star needs to be investigated.

