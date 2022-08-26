Motorcyclist killed in crash involving semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck in Merced County.

It happened just before 5:30 Friday morning at State Route 152 and Volta Road, near Los Banos.

The CHP says the semi-truck was turning left onto Volta Road when it crossed directly in the path of a man on a Harley Davidson.

The two vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist died on scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were involved.