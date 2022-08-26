Read full article on original website
Related
KOMO News
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
KOMO News
Oregon wildfire grows rapidly, destroys several structures
MERLIN, Ore. — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, after forcing evacuations and prompting the state to take command of efforts to contain the blaze, officials said Sunday. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
KOMO News
Lightning-caused fires plaguing North Cascades National Park
SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — Lightning-related fires have been plaguing the North Cascades National Park, with nine currently ablaze in the remote Stephen Mather Wilderness area. Firefighters have notified visitors and provided alternate routes out of the closure area. Crews are gathering additional information to develop a safe and effective course of action to confine and contain the fires.
KOMO News
Weather warn: Daily high temperature records in jeopardy across Western Washington
The lower sun angle and longer nights tend to temper the late summer heat. But here we are, forecasting record high temperatures across Western Washington today. Seattle will try for a record-tying 12th day reaching 90 degrees this summer. Many neighborhoods away from the cool water, east of I-5, will see readings well into the 80s on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0