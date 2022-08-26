ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
WSFA

ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
wgxa.tv

South Carolina man wanted after police chase in Washington County

WASHINGTON County (WGXA) --- A South Carolina man is wanted after investigators say he led police on a police chase in Washington County. According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit led Sandersville Police Department.
AL.com

Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
wgxa.tv

VIDEO: Only minor injuries after fiery crash on Georgia interstate

ATLANTA (CNN) -- A semi-truck and four other cars collided on I-285 in Georgia on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. All lanes on the interstate were shut down for hours. The DeKalb County Fire Department says three people were taken to...
AL.com

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
