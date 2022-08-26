Read full article on original website
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Alabama Patriot Front member pleads not guilty to planning Idaho Pride riot: ‘We go where we are needed’
Four members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front appeared in court on Monday in connection with an alleged plan to riot during a Pride event in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho in June. Thomas Rousseau, 23, of Grapevine, Texas; Cameron K. Pruitt, 23, of Midway, Utah; Wesley E. Van Horn,...
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
Alabama judge in ex-sheriff Mike Blakley's criminal trial had inactive State Bar law license
Could a legal technicality involving the judge in former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's 2021 criminal conviction result in the case being tossed out?. Maybe. That's what legal experts who are reviewing what the WAAY 31 I-Team uncovered are saying now. The exclusive WAAY 31 reporting started with a simple...
South Carolina man wanted after police chase in Washington County
WASHINGTON County (WGXA) --- A South Carolina man is wanted after investigators say he led police on a police chase in Washington County. According to a post on Facebook by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit led Sandersville Police Department.
Alabama voting machines challenged as unreliable in court hearing
Montgomery County Circuit Judge Greg Griffin is holding a hearing today on a lawsuit that seeks to block Alabama’s use of electronic ballot-counting machines in the November election. Plaintiffs in the case claim the machines are unreliable and susceptible to hacking and tampering that can change election results. They...
Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen’s campaign, League of Women Voters spar over debate
A campaign consultant for Republican secretary of state hopeful Wes Allen says the League of Women Voters waited too long to begin scheduling a general election candidates’ debate, which he cannot attend. The president of the Alabama LWV, a non-partisan political organization, says it is willing to work with...
VIDEO: Only minor injuries after fiery crash on Georgia interstate
ATLANTA (CNN) -- A semi-truck and four other cars collided on I-285 in Georgia on Monday. Authorities said the crash happened in the westbound lanes near Ashford Dunwoody Rd. All lanes on the interstate were shut down for hours. The DeKalb County Fire Department says three people were taken to...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announces grants to expand broadband access
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this morning $26.6 million in grants to help deliver access to high-speed internet to communities in 10 counties. The grants will help fund the work to make broadband available to almost 15,000 homes, businesses, schools and other public facilities. The expansion will include links to make future expansion more feasible, the governor’s office said.
Florida Man Convicted Of Hate Crime In Attack On Black Motorist Driving His Family
A federal jury in Tampa convicted Jordan Patrick Leahy, 29, for a 2021 racially-motivated attack on a Black motorist on a Florida roadway, the Department of Justice announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). According to prosecutors, the victim, identified only as J.T., was driving with his daughter and girlfriend when Leahy...
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
P-EBT food money now available for some Alabama students: Who qualifies?
Families with children who receive free or reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program are to receive Summer Pandemic EBT benefits this week. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022. The benefits, $391 for each participating student within a...
