Illinois State

COVID update: Illinois reports 3,800 new cases, 13 deaths

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Illinois reported 3,800 new COVID cases and 13 new deaths Friday.

The Illinois Dept. of Public Health says "daily deaths reported on weekends and at the beginning of the week may be low" and "those deaths will be captured in subsequent days."

There have been at least 3,670,258 total COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and at least 34,677 related deaths.

As of Thursday night, 1,310 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 158 patients were in the ICU, and 59 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The daily case rate per 100,000 population is at 27.2.

A total of 23,213,858 vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday and 65.5% of the state's population is fully vaccinated. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 6,728.

