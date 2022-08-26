ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Fox11online.com

Keep safety in mind when ATV/UTV riding on Wisconsin trails

(WLUK) -- Before people hit the trails this Labor Day weekend, officials are releasing safety reminders for the busy holiday. So far this year, 11 people have died in ATV/UTV crashes in Wisconsin. Several crash victims were not wearing helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash. “Safety...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Soar through the Oneida Nation Reservation with SKYFOX

ONEIDA (WLUK) -- SKYFOX recently soared through the Oneida Nation Reservation, located in Brown and Outagamie counties. While the Oneida tribe has been in Wisconsin for nearly 200 years, its original land is on the East Coast. In 1822, the U.S. Removal Policy forced the Oneida people from New York to what would become Wisconsin, according to the Oneida Cultural Heritage Department.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Evers to give $90 million in federal COVID funds to schools

MADISON (WLUK) -- As a new school year is about to begin, Gov. Tony Evers has directed $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief money to go to districts. Of that money, $75 million will go toward combating staffing shortages and limiting class sizes. That will be distributed to districts at a rate of $91.15 per pupil. The remaining $15 million is earmarked for mental health services.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Keep Labor Day weekend travel safe

(WLUK) -- With many expected to travel this Labor Day weekend, drivers are asked to keep safety in mind. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says simple steps taken behind the wheel can help prevent tragedies on Wisconsin roadways. “As we prepare for that last summer getaway, remember that safety is...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

National gas prices fall for 11th straight week

(WLUK) -- Gas prices have fallen a few cents across Wisconsin in the last week. GasBuddy reports that Green Bay drivers will pay four cents less with the average price for a gallon of gallon at $3.55/g today. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.42/g, down 7.3 cents...
WISCONSIN STATE

