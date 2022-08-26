Read full article on original website
Father, stepmother charged in connection to death of 5-year-old girl in Maryland
CAPITAL HEIGHTS, Md. (WJLA) — The father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl who died after suffering blunt force trauma have been charged and arrested in connection to her death, according to Prince George's County Police Department. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, have been charged with child...
2022 NYS Fair attendance numbers bouncing back after pandemic, still not at record levels
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — With tickets scanned, thousands of people made their way through the gates of the New York State Fair each day since it opened on August 24. It seems obvious, even to fairgoers visiting from Dallas, Texas, but attendance numbers have taken a hit since 2019. “We...
New vendor at 2022 NYS Fair Cinder BBQ serves authentic Texas-style barbecue
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the biggest reasons many take a visit to the Great New York State Fair is for the delicious and unique food options. There have been lots of new vendors this year, including one that serves authentic Texas barbecue. Cinder BBQ is new to the...
90 degree day at NYS Fair, fairgoers try to beat the heat
GEDDES, N.Y. — Monday brought a beautiful but hot day at the great NYS Fair. While many people were crowding to buildings like the Expo Center which is air conditioned others were still enjoying the outdoor activities while trying to stay cool. Whether it be at a misting fan,...
Chubby Checker "twists" on Today in Central New York ahead of NYS Fair performance
Syracuse, N.Y. — Singer Chubby Checker, known for hits 'The Twist,' 'Let's Twist Again,' and many others joined Lisa Spitz and Sam Postich Monday on 'Today in Central New York.'. Chubby Checker will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Chevy Court....
Woman accused of setting Oriskany motel fire arrested
ORISKANY, N.Y. — According to Oneida County Sheriffs Department, an arrest has been made in connection to the arson investigation at a Motel 6 in Oriskany. On Thursday, August 25, authorities secured an arrest warrant from the Town of Whitestown for Crystal Newbold, 36, of Missouri. Newbold faces charges of arson in the second degree, a Class B felony, and criminal mischief in the second degree, a Class D felony.
Five ways to stay cool & safe at the Fair; hot & humid weather expected this week
Syracuse, NY — Central New York is expecting temperatures in the 90's to start week 2 of the Great New York State Fair. Our weather authority team is tracking the potential for heat advisories Monday. If you're planning on heading to the fair, you may want to take extra steps to keep cool and avoid dehydration.
Montezuma Winery offers NYS Fair visitors refreshing wine slushies with new flavor
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Many people visiting the 2022 New York State Fair are excited to try new foods and drinks along with exciting and interactive activities and exhibits. One popular option for fairgoers trying to stay cool on a hot day is an ice-cold wine slushie. The drinks are not hard to find on the Fairgrounds as they have become a Fair staple.
Heat Advisories in effect as Central New York nears record highs Monday
The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories in our area as temperatures and humidity values surge. The advisories run from noon till 7pm Monday. If you're headed out to the fair here is the breakdown of the hourly temperatures. Make sure to stay hydrated and head inside periodically to cool off.
