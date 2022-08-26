ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Hill, NJ

trentondaily.com

Backpack Giveaway in Honor of Juan Martinez Helps Hundreds of Trentonians

Juan Martinez was a longtime Trenton activist who worked tirelessly to better the city. After passing at 55 due to health complications, community activist Yazminelly Gonzalez took over his duties and has continued the tradition for seven years. “So when my father passed away, this is one of the things...
TRENTON, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County logs 932 new cases in past week

The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 760 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 29. Additionally, there were 172 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 932. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,019 and 1,695 total fatalities.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Camden, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
Cherry Hill, NJ
MONTCO.Today

Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo

FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
WILLOW GROVE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County

Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

Mosquito spraying throughout Camden County Tuesday

Early Tuesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of standing water. “It’s important...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ValueWalk

Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents

COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

South Jersey school districts still searching to fill teacher vacancies as school year nears

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- We are less than two weeks from the start of school in South Jersey and many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies. With South Jersey schools less than two weeks away from opening many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies.Eyewitness News' South Jersey reporter Brandon Goldner sits down with two South Jersey superintendents to find out which subjects they desperately need teachers for and how they're trying to find them.The Camden High campus' science labs are quiet right now but after Labor Day, they'll be buzzing with activity, the chairs filled with students...
CAMDEN, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
BAYONNE, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors

The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

