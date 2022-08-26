CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- We are less than two weeks from the start of school in South Jersey and many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies. With South Jersey schools less than two weeks away from opening many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies.Eyewitness News' South Jersey reporter Brandon Goldner sits down with two South Jersey superintendents to find out which subjects they desperately need teachers for and how they're trying to find them.The Camden High campus' science labs are quiet right now but after Labor Day, they'll be buzzing with activity, the chairs filled with students...

