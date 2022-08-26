Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia stores help kids get outfitted for back to school with giveaways
With back to school a day away, some stores and community organizations in Philadelphia held events to help families with the cost.
trentondaily.com
Backpack Giveaway in Honor of Juan Martinez Helps Hundreds of Trentonians
Juan Martinez was a longtime Trenton activist who worked tirelessly to better the city. After passing at 55 due to health complications, community activist Yazminelly Gonzalez took over his duties and has continued the tradition for seven years. “So when my father passed away, this is one of the things...
New food pantry directory connects people to free food in NYC, NJ, Philadelphia
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Non-profit organization Lemontree is combining “the power of data and hospitality” to help people in the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas access food pantries in their neighborhoods. During the pandemic, Lemontree observed two key issues people experiencing food insecurity were facing during...
Camden County logs 932 new cases in past week
The Camden County Department of Health is announcing 760 new positive cases of COVID-19 and six new COVID-related deaths which occurred between Tuesday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 29. Additionally, there were 172 cases detected through antigen testing, bringing the total number of cases 932. The aggregate number of confirmed positive cases in Camden County to 123,019 and 1,695 total fatalities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Montco Shopping Centers Scheduled for Residential-Retail Redo
FRT's proposed new look for the Willow Grove Shopping Center; the first floor of this structure is retail, with rental residences above it. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is looking to change the traditional characteristics of two of its Montgomery County shopping centers. Natalie Kostelni covered the refreshes for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
NBC Philadelphia
Boil Water Advisory for Portion of Montgomery County
Residents in a small area of Montgomery County were advised to boil their water after a main break Sunday morning may have led to microbial contamination, Pennsylvania American Water company said. The water company said about 260 customers in Norristown, Pennsylvania may be at increased risk of water contamination and...
NBC Philadelphia
5 Free Family Fun Things to Do in Philly Area This Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, meaning family fun time for many. But that doesn't mean you have to spend a ton of money on your chosen activities. From Pennsylvania to New Jersey to Delaware, the greater Philadelphia area offers great ways to go out, have fun and enjoy quality time with friends and family -- all for free.
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY. With talks of the proposed subway making the rounds throughout the Philadelphia region, many are wondering where the trail...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mosquito spraying throughout Camden County Tuesday
Early Tuesday morning the Mosquito Control Commission will be in the community spraying and surveilling areas throughout Camden County. The summer weather has created an ideal environment for mosquitoes to breed. Commissioner Jeff Nash, liaison to the Camden County Mosquito Commission, talked about being cognizant of standing water. “It’s important...
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County will get $1,000 if their wages have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Jersey school districts still searching to fill teacher vacancies as school year nears
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- We are less than two weeks from the start of school in South Jersey and many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies. With South Jersey schools less than two weeks away from opening many districts are still looking to fill teacher vacancies.Eyewitness News' South Jersey reporter Brandon Goldner sits down with two South Jersey superintendents to find out which subjects they desperately need teachers for and how they're trying to find them.The Camden High campus' science labs are quiet right now but after Labor Day, they'll be buzzing with activity, the chairs filled with students...
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for September 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in September. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
HGTV says this 1865 farmhouse for sale in South Jersey needs to be saved
If you’re a sucker for old houses, you need to see this one. It’s an 1865 farm house on 5.5 acres in Salem that was used at one time as a dairy farm. It’s fallen into disrepair but a lot of original details remain. And it’s listed for sale for $350,000.
fox29.com
100 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to forecasted heat, district says
PHILADELPHIA - Just one day into the new academic year, the School District of Philadelphia announced early dismissals for 100 schools with insufficient cooling systems due to forecasted heat. Impacted schools will send students home three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times on Tuesday and Wednesday. All after school...
thesunpapers.com
Lions Club flea market to offer 100 vendors
The Haddonfield Lions Club’s 2022 flea market returns Sept. 10 to the parking lot of One Centennial Square on Euclid Avenue with 100 local vendors selling new, used, antique and vintage items. “You get everything from somebody who crochets towels for your kitchen, to people who are selling real...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County
Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said. The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
The Cherry Hill Sun
Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.https://cherryhillsun.com/
Comments / 0