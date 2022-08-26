Read full article on original website
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Facebook and Twitter remove accounts pushing 'pro-Western narratives’
Facebook and Twitter took down two overlapping sets of accounts over the past two months for promoting “pro-Western narratives” in the Middle East and Central Asia, according to a report released Wednesday. The social media analytics firm Graphika reported that Twitter and Meta, the company that owns Facebook, took down the accounts over a “series...
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Large network of Proud Boys accounts taken down from Facebook, Instagram
MENLO PARK — Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018.Meta said on Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said.Although the group has been banned from Meta's platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves...
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Mark Zuckerberg Tells Joe Rogan That The FBI Basically Told Facebook To Censor Information About Hunter Biden’s Laptop
Over the past couple years, it’s no secret we’ve seen a lot of social media posts get flagged, accounts get shadow banned, and some, downright deleted… all in the name of combating the spread of “misinformation.”. Facebook, Twitter, Instagram… they all do it. And perhaps...
Creepy AI asked to predict what a ‘metaverse future’ looks like and it’s not good news for Mark Zuckerberg
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what happens if humans live in the metaverse" - and the results are seriously creepy. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like humans have merged with VR headsets to become one mutant being. A metaverse...
Joe Rogan points out how anyone can abuse Mark Zuckerberg’s glasses to film anyone without consent in a matter of seconds
On a new three-hour episode of The Joe Rogan Experience published on Thursday, guest Mark Zuckerberg took on a lot of topics, ranging from the metaverse to Meta’s ethical responsibilities to remote work. Early on, the two discussed the current state of augmented and virtual reality and the technological...
Elon Musk scores court win in attempt to get Twitter to produce more data on fake accounts
A judge partially granted Elon Musk's demand for more data from Twitter on "bots." Twitter is now required to deliver information on several thousand more reviews of spam accounts. Musk did not get all that he wanted, with the judge calling his request "absurdly broad." Elon Musk's legal team scored...
hypebeast.com
Court Has Granted Elon Musk Access to a Small, Yet Important Portion of Twitter's Data
Twitter‘s lawsuit against Elon Musk has finally seen some forward movement as the judge presiding over the case has granted Musk a small portion of the social media company’s data. While it is only a small amount, the information is expected to be important. While Judge Kathaleen McCormick...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
TechCrunch
Facebook fixes strange bug that spammed everyone’s feed with celebrity fan posts
Update August 24, 2022, 6:10 AM ET: A Facebook spokesperson said that the bug was caused by a configuration change and it “caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed,” and the company has now fixed the error. Facebook said Wednesday that it’s aware that some...
What Is Twitter Circle? What Users Can, Can't Share With New Feature
"Say what you gotta say...all in the privacy of your own circle," a spokesperson for Twitter told Newsweek.
Inc.com
Facebook Is Testing a Controversial Groups Feature. Why You Should Never Use It
Facebook's goal has always been the same: To get its users to spend as much time on Facebook. That makes sense, the more time someone spends on Facebook, the more the social platform is able to use their activity to learn more about them. It also means there are more opportunities to show them relevant ads. That's not unique to Facebook by the way. Neither is it nefarious, at least, not on its face.
Twitter Circle Is Finally Here So You Can Keep Your Mundane Little Tweets Private
It's like Instagram's Close Friends feature, but less juicy.
It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts
A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
Facebook glitch floods feeds with celebrity posts
Facebook users reported on Wednesday that their feeds were flooded with posts by celebrities they do not follow.
itechpost.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg Will No Longer Give Depositions Over the Cambridge Analytica Scandal
Meta has chosen the easy way out. The social media giant has recently agreed to settle with the plaintiffs of the lawsuit connected to the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg were previously in line to give hours of deposition as part of the proceedings.
