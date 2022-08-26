ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?

There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
INTERNET
The Hill

Facebook and Twitter remove accounts pushing 'pro-Western narratives’

Facebook and Twitter took down two overlapping sets of accounts over the past two months for promoting “pro-Western narratives” in the Middle East and Central Asia, according to a report released Wednesday. The social media analytics firm Graphika reported that Twitter and Meta, the company that owns Facebook, took down the accounts over a “series...
INTERNET
The Hill

Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation

Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
POTUS
CBS San Francisco

Large network of Proud Boys accounts taken down from Facebook, Instagram

MENLO PARK — Facebook parent Meta says it has removed a network of accounts linked to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group it banned in 2018.Meta said on Thursday that it recently uncovered and removed about 480 Facebook and Instagram accounts, pages and groups linked to the Proud Boys. That brought the total number of Proud Boys assets it has removed to around 750 this year, it said.Although the group has been banned from Meta's platforms, the company said it has seen repeated attempts by its members at evading the ban. People behind the efforts are not identifying themselves...
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
TheStreet

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Mail#Android App#Newspapers#Smart Phone#Ios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Marketing
Inc.com

Facebook Is Testing a Controversial Groups Feature. Why You Should Never Use It

Facebook's goal has always been the same: To get its users to spend as much time on Facebook. That makes sense, the more time someone spends on Facebook, the more the social platform is able to use their activity to learn more about them. It also means there are more opportunities to show them relevant ads. That's not unique to Facebook by the way. Neither is it nefarious, at least, not on its face.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

It’s High Time We Talk about the Issue of Fake Accounts

A survey found that 1 of 4 people using online social media is a victim of trolls. Fake and bot accounts on social networks are responsible for harassment, cyberbullying, spreading fake news, and spamming. But at a fundamental level, Facebook and Twitter are disincentivized from doing anything about it. The identification and removal of these accounts require an immense amount of resources. The problem lies in the approach to deal with these issues i.e. identifying and banning the accounts. New fake accounts are created every day.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy